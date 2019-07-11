The best wedding florists in Collin County

Flowers, anyone? Check out these Collin County floral designers, perfect for creating beautiful arrangements to make your wedding memorable.

BellaBloom by MaryFances Wagnon | 9312 Santee Ln., Frisco | maryfrancesbellabloom.com

What began as a hobby for Frisco resident MaryFrances Wagnon has now transformed into a busy full-time gig creating beautiful arrangements for brides across the state.



Blue Posy Floral Design | Frisco, Texas | blueposydesigns.com

Blue Posy specializes in chic and sophisticated floral creations for small or large-scale weddings and events. The shop also provides delivery and set-up services to keep the stress at bay.



Edwards Floral Design | 1715 W. Louisiana St., McKinney | edwardsfloral.com

Archways, chandeliers and staircases are just a few of the classic spaces Edwards can add their floral touch to. They also offer unique boutonnieres with succulents and other types of greenery for the dudes who aren’t into wearing flowers.



Fiore x 7 Flower Bar | 6300 Preston Rd. Ste. #104, Plano | fiorex7.com

Four sisters and their three daughters share a passion for out-of-the-ordinary floral designs. Their collective experiences in fashion, art, business and travel serve as their inspiration when creating avant-garde floral masterpieces, combining exotic flowers and exquisite arrangements with beautiful handmade jewelry and accessories.



Flourish Floral Design | 4306 Sunbelt Dr., Addison | flourishfdstudio.com

From classic and simple to unique and over-the-top, Flourish not only provides bouquets and centerpieces but can also create flower walls, flower crowns and more. They even offer classes!



Hautepoppies | 345 B E. Louisiana St., McKinney | hautepoppies.com

This floral and event studio in historic downtown McKinney owned and operated by Teresa Slaton. Expect to be greeted by her adorable puppy, Tucker.

Petals Couture | 194 Industrial Blvd., McKinney | petalscouture.com

Petals Couture prides itself on its Southern hospitality and producing floral designs with a young and fresh look. The team of designers is into all things trendy.



Pick a Daisy | pickadaisy.com

Led by a two-woman team, this flower shop delivers unique wedding flowers for a reasonable price. They offer free consultations and speak both Spanish and English.



The Stalk Market | 225 E. Virginia St. #1, McKinney | thestalkmrkt.com

The brilliant pun is reason enough to visit this wedding and event florist located in the heart of downtown McKinney. A mother-daughter duo run this award-winning shop that specializes in beautiful arrangements and also rents various décor items you’ll need for your big day.

Originally published as part of the February 2019 Wedding Guide