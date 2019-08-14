Local Profile to host Real Estate Trend Talks event

As Collin County continues to grow, the infrastructure must be able to accommodate the jobs, companies, employees and families making their way to Plano, Frisco and beyond. The region north of 635 is continuing to develop and exciting changes are underway in terms of buildings and real estate. This month, Local Profile will host our very first Real Estate Trend Talks event as part of our Local Innovation series.

During the Real Estate Trend Talk, attendees will focus on creating an interactive discussion on forward-looking industry trends. They will learn from the unique perspective of global thought leaders that are part of our communities. Real estate innovators, investors and realtors will come together to collaborate, network, and learn about upcoming trends happening in the specific areas of the local real estate industry.

Speakers for Local Profile‘s Real Estate Trend Talks include

The Real Estate Trend Talk event will kick off with a light breakfast and networking portion, followed by opening remarks and an overview of the state of north Texas’s real estate industry. There will then be presentations by the four speakers, and a Q&A portion toward the end.

Real Estate Trend Talks will take place Friday, August 30 at Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Plano. Tickets are available for purchase here.