Business

Local Profile to host Real Estate Trend Talks event

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on

As Collin County continues to grow, the infrastructure must be able to accommodate the jobs, companies, employees and families making their way to Plano, Frisco and beyond. The region north of 635 is continuing to develop and exciting changes are underway in terms of buildings and real estate. This month, Local Profile will host our very first Real Estate Trend Talks event as part of our Local Innovation series.

Read more: Meet our Nominees: Dynamic Women of Color Champions of Change Awards

During the Real Estate Trend Talk, attendees will focus on creating an interactive discussion on forward-looking industry trends. They will learn from the unique perspective of global thought leaders that are part of our communities. Real estate innovators, investors and realtors will come together to collaborate, network, and learn about upcoming trends happening in the specific areas of the local real estate industry.

Speakers for Local Profile‘s Real Estate Trend Talks include

The Real Estate Trend Talk event will kick off with a light breakfast and networking portion, followed by opening remarks and an overview of the state of north Texas’s real estate industry. There will then be presentations by the four speakers, and a Q&A portion toward the end.

Read more: Home of Happy Hearts: Baylor Scott & White – The Heart Hospital opens in McKinney

Real Estate Trend Talks will take place Friday, August 30 at Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Plano. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

5.2K
Community

29 Acres to open living community for adults with autism
1.5K
Arts

Cinemark Movies 10 to reformat to new luxury theater
1.4K
Leisure

The coolest new parks coming to DFW
City of Plano city council chambers City of Plano city council chambers
1.3K
Community

City of Plano Councilmen propose withdrawing $56K of funding from The Turning Point Rape Crisis Center
1.2K
Community

Windhaven Meadows Park, featuring all-abilities playground, to open in September
1.1K
Food

Truck Yard opens third food truck park in The Colony
1.1K
Features

Plano ranked 15th in the nation for infidelity
995
Food

Viridescent Kitchen, a women-owned vegan market, to open in Plano
plano plano
861
Community

What we learned from Plano’s 2019 municipal elections
Gnome Cones Denton sno cones ice cream dessert near me Gnome Cones Denton sno cones ice cream dessert near me
836
Food

Denton’s Gnome Cones serves sno cones with an extra dose of magic
fatherhood focus fatherhood play kelly hayley fostercare family fatherhood focus fatherhood play kelly hayley fostercare family
829
Nonprofit

The Focus Fatherhood program teaches local dads how to be fathers
796
Food

Susan Sarich talks SusieCakes, childhood and sticking to her roots

ENJOY OUR LATEST MAGAZINE


This month, we’ve been busy connecting pins on maps with red string, measuring footprints, sealing off everything from doorways to Tupperware containers with police tape. It’s the True Crime issue. Nothing is simple. Welcome back to the noir side of North Texas.

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Sitemap

Home

About Us

Advertising

Subscribe

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

Categories

Arts

Business

Food

Health

Nonprofit

Fashion

Contact us

Tel: 972.769.7272
Email: [email protected]

Follow us

 

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top