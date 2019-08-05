Home of Happy Hearts: Baylor Scott & White – The Heart Hospital opens in McKinney

Rendering courtest of Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hosptial – McKinney

Upon first opening in Plano in 2007, Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital has been dedicated to providing Collin County with cardiovascular services. Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital has been ranked in consecutive years by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top performing cardiac and vascular surgery hospitals in the nation. The comprehensive heart and vascular hospital offers a wide range of care from prevention to heart surgery, including valvular heart disease and robotic surgery. In 2013 The Heart Hospital opened a second heart and vascular center to serve Denton County and beyond.

On July 29, Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital opened its third geographic location serving McKinney and surrounding counties.

“The Heart Hospital serving McKinney will offer cardiovascular interventional services to include cardiac catheterization and electrophysiology treatments such as cardiac ablation. The hospital will also offer a variety of non-invasive services, including high-speed cardiac CT, ultrasound and other non-invasive testing,” says Mark Valentine, President, Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital in Plano, Denton and McKinney,”

Cardiac catheterization is a procedure in which a patient is consciously sedated, meaning that they are awake, aware and can express themselves if they feel pain. It is a procedure engineered to clear blockages in the coronary arteries and around the heart. It can also be used for diagnostic purposes to determine if further surgical procedures are needed. Stents are sometimes placed where a coronary artery is located and they are also able to serve similar functions.

On the electrophysiology side, medical professionals will focus on conditions like irregular heartbeat patterns.

Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – McKinney will also have a hybrid room, where patients will be able to receive treatment for peripheral vascular issues, such as impairment of blood flow in the legs.

“We’re using our technology and resources from our Plano and Denton hospitals and spreading them to McKinney,” Valentine says. “We will have the full complement of services to treat peripheral vascular patients.”

Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – McKinney will be directly attached to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – McKinney. The new facility will span across 35,000 square feet and will have 22 ambulatory beds, two catheterization rooms, two electrophysiology labs, and an outpatient nursing unit. Sixty employees on staff are ready to help patients and tend to their needs.

“We will have the ability to provide research capabilities and we’ll be able to treat a variety of cardiovascular disease,” Valentine says.

While Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – McKinney aims to provide tests, as well as preventative care to each of their patients, they will not provide cardiac surgical procedures.

“Patients who need open-heart surgery will be transferred to either The Heart Hospital Plano or The Heart Hospital Denton,” Valentine says, “depending on where the patient would prefer to have their care delivered.”

Rendering courtesy of Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital McKinney

Over the course of the past 12 years, Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital has been ranked as one of the nation’s best cardiovascular hospitals. They have also received various national awards and accolades for their guest service and quality outcomes. The hospital has received multiple national awards, including the highest ranking by The Society of Thoracic Surgeons for consecutive years, numerous accolades and recognition by Becker’s Hospital Review including the “Top 100 Hospitals with Great Heart Programs.” The hospital is one of 293 hospitals out of 4,500 in the country to receive five out of five stars from CMS Hospital Compare. Additionally, The Society for Vascular Surgery’s Vascular Quality Initiative (SVS VQI) has awarded three stars, the highest rating, to Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital.

Now the McKinney community has access to nationally ranked heart and vascular care from a hospital with a reputation for excellence.

