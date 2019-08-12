Myrtle Hightower, nominated for the Local Legacy Award. Photo by David Downs

As part of our first Dynamic Women of Color Summit on Friday, August 23, we will be honoring outstanding members of our community as Champions of Change. Awards will be given to women who are passionate about advocating for inclusion and are forces for change in our community.

Champions of Change Nominees

We are excited and honored to announce the following members of our community as shortlist nominees for our 2019 Dynamic Women of Color Champions of Change Awards.

Local Legacy Award

Myrtle Hightower, community servant

Dr. Meenakshi Singh, Director of SMARTS Education

Trailblazer Award

Dr. Phyllis Gee, Willowbend Health & Wellness

Angela Tucker, Judge of the 199th District Court – Collin County, Texas

Mandy Price, Co-Founder & CEO, Kanary’s Inc.

Philanthropist

Pat Smith, Pat & Emmitt Smith Foundation

Cheryl Jackson, Founder, Minnie’s Food Pantry

Paige Flink, CEO, The Family Place

Paula Parker, President, LINKS and Founder, Ron and Paula Parker Foundation

Anna Asava, Co-Founder, Indian American Council at the North Texas Food Bank

Gaye Cooksey, Dean of Academic Affairs/Fine Arts, Collin College

Nicole Bursey, Director, Frisco Family Services

A’sha Scott, Founder, Divas Build Futures, Inc.

Social Change Champion

Tracy LaRosiliere, former Vice President of Marketing, PepisCo and wife of Mayor Harry LaRosiliere

LaShon Ross, 2019 candidate Plano City Council

Robbie Douglas, Assistant Vice President Marketing & Advertising, DART

Rebecca Egleston Caso, Attorney, The Law Office of Rebecca Egelston Caso

Ally Award

Mary Jo Dean, Director, Community Relations & Guest Services, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Roslyn Dawson Thompson, CEO, Texas Women’s Foundation

Jeri Chambers, Donor Relations Officer, Communities Foundation of Texas

Julia Wada, Group Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Innovation, Toyota Financial Services, Lexus Financial Services

Outstanding D&I Professional

Toni Howard Lowe, Global D&I Leader, McAfee

LaTonya Flournoy, D&I Leader, CBRE

Raquel Daniels, D&I Director, Southwest Airlines

Tina Bowers, D&I Director, Children’s Health

Belinda Grant-Anderson, VP, AT&T Diversity and Inclusion

Business Transformation Award

Sandra Phillips Rogers, Chief Diversity Officer, Toyota North America

Hattie Hill, Founder & CEO, Hattie Hill Enterprises

Faye Moses Wilkins, President, The Wilkins Group

Kimberly Y. Evans, CEO, Purposed Consulting

Ann Motsenbocker, South Segment Manager, Middle Market Banking and Specialized Industries, JP Morgan Chase

Nominate now!

The nominations for Dynamic Women of Color Champions of Change are still open. Be sure to send your nominations for consideration here.

Dynamic Women of Color, August 23

Dynamic Women of Color celebrates, unites, and empowers some of DFW’s most talented leading ladies, and their allies.

MEET OUR SPEAKERS

Adrienne Trimble, President & CEO, National Minority Supplier Development Council

Joan Robinson-Berry, Vice President of Engineering, Modifications & Maintenance, Boeing Global Services

Shawna Wilson, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, PepsiCo

Melody Lenox, Vice President of Operations, Axxess

Rhonda Green, Managing Director/National Head of Business Development, JPMorgan Chase

Friday, August 23, 1:30 – 6 p.m. at Frisco Hall

Tickets from $45.99

Space is limited, click here to register now.