As part of our first Dynamic Women of Color Summit on Friday, August 23, we will be honoring outstanding members of our community as Champions of Change. Awards will be given to women who are passionate about advocating for inclusion and are forces for change in our community.
Champions of Change Nominees
We are excited and honored to announce the following members of our community as shortlist nominees for our 2019 Dynamic Women of Color Champions of Change Awards.
Local Legacy Award
- Myrtle Hightower, community servant
- Dr. Meenakshi Singh, Director of SMARTS Education
Trailblazer Award
- Dr. Phyllis Gee, Willowbend Health & Wellness
- Angela Tucker, Judge of the 199th District Court – Collin County, Texas
- Mandy Price, Co-Founder & CEO, Kanary’s Inc.
Philanthropist
- Pat Smith, Pat & Emmitt Smith Foundation
- Cheryl Jackson, Founder, Minnie’s Food Pantry
- Paige Flink, CEO, The Family Place
- Paula Parker, President, LINKS and Founder, Ron and Paula Parker Foundation
- Anna Asava, Co-Founder, Indian American Council at the North Texas Food Bank
- Gaye Cooksey, Dean of Academic Affairs/Fine Arts, Collin College
- Nicole Bursey, Director, Frisco Family Services
- A’sha Scott, Founder, Divas Build Futures, Inc.
Social Change Champion
- Tracy LaRosiliere, former Vice President of Marketing, PepisCo and wife of Mayor Harry LaRosiliere
- LaShon Ross, 2019 candidate Plano City Council
- Robbie Douglas, Assistant Vice President Marketing & Advertising, DART
- Rebecca Egleston Caso, Attorney, The Law Office of Rebecca Egelston Caso
Ally Award
- Mary Jo Dean, Director, Community Relations & Guest Services, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- Roslyn Dawson Thompson, CEO, Texas Women’s Foundation
- Jeri Chambers, Donor Relations Officer, Communities Foundation of Texas
- Julia Wada, Group Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Innovation, Toyota Financial Services, Lexus Financial Services
Outstanding D&I Professional
- Toni Howard Lowe, Global D&I Leader, McAfee
- LaTonya Flournoy, D&I Leader, CBRE
- Raquel Daniels, D&I Director, Southwest Airlines
- Tina Bowers, D&I Director, Children’s Health
- Belinda Grant-Anderson, VP, AT&T Diversity and Inclusion
Business Transformation Award
- Sandra Phillips Rogers, Chief Diversity Officer, Toyota North America
- Hattie Hill, Founder & CEO, Hattie Hill Enterprises
- Faye Moses Wilkins, President, The Wilkins Group
- Kimberly Y. Evans, CEO, Purposed Consulting
- Ann Motsenbocker, South Segment Manager, Middle Market Banking and Specialized Industries, JP Morgan Chase
Dynamic Women of Color, August 23
Dynamic Women of Color celebrates, unites, and empowers some of DFW’s most talented leading ladies, and their allies.
MEET OUR SPEAKERS
Adrienne Trimble, President & CEO, National Minority Supplier Development Council
Joan Robinson-Berry, Vice President of Engineering, Modifications & Maintenance, Boeing Global Services
Shawna Wilson, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, PepsiCo
Melody Lenox, Vice President of Operations, Axxess
Rhonda Green, Managing Director/National Head of Business Development, JPMorgan Chase
Friday, August 23, 1:30 – 6 p.m. at Frisco Hall
Tickets from $45.99
Space is limited, click here to register now.