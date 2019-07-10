Events

Local Profile to host Dynamic Women of Color event

Alex Gonzalez
As part of our Local Inclusion series, Local Profile will host our first ever Dynamic Women of Color event, sponsored by Toyota and Frisco Hall. Dynamic Women of Color will celebrate the no-longer-hidden figures across all industries and honor the trailbrazers who have changed the landscape for women in business. For years, women of color have been the driving force behind successful businesses. Dynamic Women of Color aims to celebrate, empower and unite DFW’s most brilliant leading ladies.

Adrienne Trimble will deliver the keynote at Dynamic Women of Color | Image courtesy of National Minority Supplier Development Council.

The keynote speech at Dynamic Women of Color will be delivered by Adrienne Trimble, President & CEO of National Minority Supplier Development Council.

Other speakers include:

  • Joan Robinson-Berry, Vice President of Engineering, Modifications & Maintenance at Boeing Global Services
  • Shawna Wilson, Vice-President of Sales & Marketing at PepsiCo
  • Melody Lenox, Vice President of Operations at Axxess
  • Rhonda Green, Managing Director/National Head of Business Development at JPMorgan Chase

During Dynamic Women of Color, attendees will learn how to foster an inclusive, welcoming work environment. They will also address issues in their place of work and discuss how they can cultivate a more conscious environment.

Every attendee of Dynamic Women of Color will have the opportunity to plug into local multiple groups and engage in conversation with diverse individuals. The goal for each conversation is to inspire each participant to leave the event ready to spark change in Collin County.

Champions of Change awards

Melody Lenox, Vice President of Operations at Axxess will be speaking at Dynamic Women of Color

Do you know an incredible woman who is a force for change in our community? A woman who’s passionate about advocating for inclusion? 

Nominate her for a Champion of Change Award. These awards will be presented at Dynamic Women of Color summit in honor of individuals that have changed the landscape for women of color by coaching in innovative ways, whether in diversity, equity, and inclusion work, and volunteering for a cause.

Click here to nominate now.

Dynamic Women of Color, August 23

Friday, August 23 at 1 – 6 P.M.
Frisco Hall
Tickets from $45.99, available for purchase here.
People of all genders, races and nationalities are encouraged to attend.

Connecting Allies, July 26

Connecting Allies is a networking cocktail which serves as the kick-off event to Local Profile’s DYNAMIC WOMEN OF COLOR summit on August 23. Connecting Allies is designed to allow people to engage in conversations and discuss cultural barriers while growing sustainable community connections and building allies in a safe and fun environment. Co

Thursday, July 25 at The Garage at Capital One.
Tickets, $25, are available for purchase here.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
