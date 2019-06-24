This October, Local Profile will host the 18th Annual Women in Business Summit presented by Baylor Scott & White Health. Every year, the Women in Business Summit unites over 400 powerful women from various industries, who come to share stories and cultivate empowerment and diversity in the workplace.

This year’s Women in Business Summit will be led by Laura Maxwell, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Optimization at PepsiCo – Frito-Lay North America. Maxwell will be delivering the official keynote speech.

Although the Women in Business Summit is targeted toward women, people of all genders are encouraged to attended and participate in conversations to understand the needs of diverse individuals in the workplace.

“What I’ve found is that we tend to get a lot of energy off of each other,” Maxwell says. “We have our Women in Business clubs and organizations, and that’s fantastic. But I’ve found that there are men who would be more than willing to join us and become allies.”

Additional speakers at the 18th Annual Women in Business Summit include the following:

The Women in Business Summit will begin with mimosas and networking opportunities. Then, there will be a luncheon, followed by speeches by the outstanding female leaders. The Women in Business Summit will conclude with a cocktail party.

Local Profile’s 18th Annual Women in Business Summit will take place on Friday, October 11th at Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel beginning at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Local Profile‘s 18th Annual Women in Business Summit is sponsored by Baylor Scott & White Health, Toyota Motor North America, Legacy Texas Bank and the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism.