Local Profile kicks off Wonder Women series leading up to Women in Business Summit

Michelle Brennan Hall led a workshop on financial independence | All photography by Stephanie Tann

Last Thursday evening, Local Profile of Collin County kicked off our annual Wonder Women series at HALL Park in Frisco. The first of our women-centered events was presented by Texas Health Center for Diagnostics and Surgery of Plano with keynote speaker Michelle Brennan Hall.

Before our Wonder Women workshop event officially began, guests enjoyed cocktails and light refreshments from CrushCraft, Smallcakes and Noble Wolf Vodka.

After a pre-event happy hour, attendees partook in a workshop lead by Michelle Brennan Hall. Michelle is a wealth advisor and the founder of Brennan Wealth Advisors, and she specializes in personal wealth strategies for executives, physicians, business owners and retirees. Michelle’s passion lies in women’s financial independence.

“My purpose is to cause a cultural shift in the way women are thought of and in the way women approach financial freedom.” Michelle Brennan Hall

“Women of all ages, incomes and net worths are worried about becoming destitute according to the 2016 Women and Money study by Brennan Wealth Advisors,” Michelle said in a speech, later noting that “worry occupies a part of our brain that keeps you from being who you are meant to be.”

As part of the workshop, Michelle introduced her signature “Life Mapping” technique, a method in which she helps people map out their goals and ambitions for the rest of their lives, thereby creating a solid path to financial security and independent.

Connect with Michelle and take control of your future.

Michelle Brennan Hall, Brennan Wealth Advisors

3201 Dallas Parkway. Suite 710

Frisco, Texas 75034

214.764.1978

Local Profile will host two more Wonder Women events in August and September, leading up to the 18th Annual Women in Business Summit in October.

Early bird tickets for the 18th Annual Women in Business Summit can be purchased here.