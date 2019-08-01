Business

Formation Coworking opens in The Star, Frisco

Alex Gonzalez
A look at Formation’s open workspace | Photo courtesy of Formation

Visitors and employees of The Star in Frisco can now live, play and work like a Dallas Cowboy. With the opening of Formation, a new upscale coworking space, members can work in a collaborative environment with the same level of elegance as the Cowboys executives and Jones family.

Formation is located just steps away from the Cowboys World Headquarters and offers luxurious amenities including access to in-house catering and meal delivery, a Cowboys Golf Course discount and private conference and phone rooms. Members of Formation also receive a professional headshot, as well as access to presales for select AT&T Stadium and Ford Center events.

Formation will allow its members to work and collaborate in a library-style setting | Image courtesy of Formation

“We are thrilled to officially open the doors to Formation so that our members can begin to ‘Work the Cowboys Way’,” said Jerry Jones Jr., Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer in a press release. “We’re looking forward to continuing to build a community of passionate business professionals — everyone from entrepreneurs to executives — who are excited to build symbiotic relationships with one another, gather inspiration and guidance from the Cowboys organization, and who will pursue the same drive for excellence we expect from both our athletes and employees.”

While today marks the official opening of Formation, memberships are nearly sold out. Albeit limited, Formation is still offering the following tiers of memberships:

  • Field Formation memberships (open workspace), ideal for maximum flexibility, as well as collaboration and connectivity through interaction with other members.
  • Fixed Formation memberships (dedicated desks), allowing members to enjoy the open workspace benefit with the added ease of a consistent, reserved workplace.

Formation offers each member access to quality professional resources while cultivating an upscale, ambitious work environment. To sign up for a membership, visit formationatthestar.com

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

