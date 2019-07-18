Plano Tomorrow mediation plan will not move forward

Photo by Marc Friedland Photography

Earlier this month, City of Plano officials met to discuss the Plano Tomorrow plan, a plan designed to accommodate the anticipated growth Plano is expected to see over the course of the next 20 years. Since its inception, the Plano Tomorrow plan has been the subject of controversy, with much dispute over land usage. A mediation meeting regarding the Plano Tomorrow was scheduled for July 22, in which Plano City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission were set to discuss a negotiated repeal and replacement of the comprehensive plan. City of Plano has now confirmed that said mediation meeting will not take place.

While City of Plano agreed to allow for both sides to engage in meaningful conversation in an effort to resolve conflicts between the parties, the plaintiffs have now changed their minds, indicating that the City’s proposed ordinance was unacceptable

“We have listened intently to the plaintiffs and have been responsive and transparent throughout the process,” said Steve Stoler, Director of Media Relations for City of Plano in an email. “Subject to compliance with the law, we were willing to work out an agreement that benefits both sides, but the plaintiffs have not conveyed a consistent position over the last week. The City still believes it is in the best interest of both parties to move forward with our mediated agreement, but the plaintiffs have withdrawn what they had previously said would get the case resolved, and, decided to proceed with litigation which renders the public consideration on settlement moot at this point.”

Plano City Council is still scheduled to meet on July 22, with a planned joint executive session with the Planning Commission to discuss the litigation.