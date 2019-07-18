Windhaven Meadows Park, featuring all-abilities playground, to open in September

A glance at Windhaven Meadows Park | Courtesy of Plano Parks & Recreation

Parents, children and caregivers, rejoice! A brand new park suited for everyone is set to open this fall. Construction on Windhaven Meadows Park is nearing completion and it is slated to open by early fall. Windhaven Meadows Park first began construction in September of 2018 with the intention to accommodate the needs of all Plano residents.

Windhaven Meadows Park will span across 20,000 square feet and will offer a large pavilion, trails and a playground. There will also be restrooms and parking on-site.

The playground at Windhaven Meadows Park will span across two acres. It is designed to be accessible and inclusive to children of all abilities. The equipment is designed with natural play elements, mostly comprised of soft, rubberized surfaces. Wheelchair ramps will allow children and caregivers ease of access to the playground. The all-abilities playground cost $2 million to build, with help from a $1 million grant from Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

A glance at Windhaven Meadows Park’s all-abilities playground | Via @PlanoParks on Facebook

In addition to the all-abilities playground, Windhaven Meadows Park will also boast new ponds, plenty of trees, an earthen mound with a canopy walk and a dog park. There are also plans to include a trail connection to Parker Road.

The dog park will be comprised of fencing, decomposed granite pathways, shade structures, seating areas, drinking stations, and pet waste and litter receptacles. It will span across approximately five acres and is designed to easily interconnect with the existing terrain.

The parking lots will be lit with low-impact, environmentally-friendly lighting, and 50 trees are expected to be planted. Existing ponds will be cleaned and restored.

Windhaven Meadows Park will be located within close proximity of Plano West Senior High School and Tom Muehlenbeck Center. Construction is slated for completion by the end of September.

Windhaven Meadows Park

5400 Windhaven Parkway, Plano

