Get out and play at these local family playgrounds

Alexandra Cronin and Alex Gonzalez
Discover slides, swings, and pirate ships at the best local playgrounds for families.

frisco commons park
Frisco Commons Park

Frisco Commons Park

Also known as Hope Park, this is a hidden gem offering an extensive playground system, a large waterfront amphitheater, a stocked fishing pond and picnic area. It’s a great place to go fishing, fly a kite, or stargazing at night. There’s also Picnic Alley, located within the two playgrounds.

8000 McKinney Rd., Frisco

Kids Kingdom

Kids Kingdom is basically a kid’s paradise. Features include a huge sandpit with plastic fossils, extensive castle-shaped playgrounds for both older and younger kids, a splash pad, and even a zipline. The only downside is how hard it’ll be to get the kids back home.

5300 Main St., Rowlett

Allen Station Park

The beloved Allen Station Park gets its name from the unique stone dam built in 1874 and old railroad water station located on its grounds. It also features a concrete skate park and BMX track, as well as wakeboarding, and a lovely playground.

1120 N Cedar Dr, Allen

Celebration Park

With picnic tables, barbecue grills, an extensive kidMania community-built playground and adjoining sprayground, Celebration Park’s name really speaks for itself. Plus, there are soccer fields, hiking and biking trails and a basketball court to help you get those endorphins flowing.

701 Angel Pkwy., Allen

Al Ruschhaupt Soccer Complex

One of the largest playgrounds in McKinney, Al Ruschhaupt is also one of the most accessible. It also sits comfortably in the shade of large trees. Kids can also cool off on the splash pads that form a little water tunnel kids can run through.

2701 Northbrook Dr., McKinney

Treehouse Play Area

Watters Creek is home to a beautiful treehouse play area, where kids can clamber near the canopy, right next to a duck pond. There’s even a little free library cut into the trunk of one of the trees.

970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

Liberty Park

While Liberty Recreation Center is currently closed for renovations, their outdoor park area is still available for parents to bring children to play. Plans are also underway for a new outdoor fitness area with lighter hand weights and more child-friendly equipment. It has a huge tank too.

2601 Glencliff Dr., Plano

Spirit Park

New to Allen, this 75-acre community park has 25 untouched acres of land, as well as a lighted adult softball complex, looped pedestrian trail, public art and a playground called The Hideout, with distinctive blue and red slides, wood panels and climbing nets.

1151 Ridgeview Dr., Allen

The Village Depot

The Village Depot was built for toddlers and preschoolers, with only one way in and out. The area is stocked with cute little play houses, a Texas-shaped maze, and a train caboose. Take note that it’s inside a shopping area.

190 Stacy Rd., Allen

Mary Head Carter Park

A beautiful local park, Mary Head Carter Park feature a sizable synthetic astroturf playground under large, shady umbrellas, as well as a covered picnic spot. On weekends and holidays Mary Heads Carter Park attracts families from all over the metroplex.

2320 Heads Ln., Carrollton

Waterford Park

With signature blue slides and narrow domed peak, the playground at Waterford Park is a play version of a rocket ship. Future astronauts can explore the play structures and even discover a stray Martian here and there.

1305 Comanche Dr., Allen

Founders Park

Founders Park in Wylie has vast, grassy soccer fields as well as an imaginative pirate ship playground with a skull and crossbones, painted anchors and other seafaring decor.  There’s also a little toddler area for the little ones.

851 Hensley Ln., Wylie

Frontier Park

A windmill-themed playground in Prosper, Frontier Park is full of playhouses, ladders, a ropes course and more. The park is almost 80 acres, with a half-mile trail and splashpad. The playground even has lovely murals, and a picturesque bridge over a pond.  

1551 Frontier Pkwy., Prosper

The Power of Play

Kids need time to play. It’s undeniable; it’s why schools have recess and why most preschools emphasize unstructured playtime. No amount of Super Mario Bros. can truly replace imaginative games of Hide and Seek and Freeze Tag. Play is key to childhood development in general: physical development in addition to social, emotional and intellectual development. Playgrounds provide safe worlds where kids can experiment and learn about the world around them, whether it’s in a kid-sized firetruck, or a tree house. Besides, nothing encourages teamwork and communication like Capture the Flag. An awesome playground can be its own kind of classroom, where kids practice problem-solving while they enjoy time in the sun, and make friends.

Splash Parks and Pads

FRONTIER PARK

1551 Frontier Pkwy., Prosper

KIDS KINGDOM

5300 Main St., Rowlett

CELEBRATION PARK

701 Angel Pwky., Allen

W.J. THOMAS SPLASH PARK

1955 N. Perry Rd., Carrollton

OAK HILLS SPLASH PARK

1225 Royal Palm Ln., Carrollton

FOUNTAIN COURT

329 Town Pl., Fairview

FRISCO COMMONS PARK

8000 McKinney Dr., Frisco

J.R. NEWMAN SPRAY PARK

8211 Twin Falls Dr., Frisco

INSPIRATION PARK

4212 Shawnee Dr., McKinney

