Survive the summer heat at these nearby pools and water parks

Lake Granbury

Where the Brazos River pools into Lake Granbury, you’ll find one of the cutest small towns in the whole of Texas. The lake is known for its dramatic shorelines, where striper swim in abundance, and families from all over Texas gather for sunburned summer days on the water.

Granbury, Texas



Hidden Cove Park and Marina

Hidden Cove Park has over 470 acres on the shores of Lake Lewisville with boating, fishing, camping, hiking, water skiing and more. There’s plenty to explore in the cove either by boat or on foot. Pack a picnic for a day out or reserve a cabin and stay the night.

20400 Hackberry Creek Park Rd., Frisco



White Rock Lake

In the heart of Dallas, White Rock Lake is one of the most popular destinations for a day trip and is an iconic part of Dallas culture. It has a nine-mile hiking and biking trail, boat ramps, even a museum. Explore the water on kayaks or standup paddleboards.

8300 E. Lawther Dr., Dallas



The Beach at Little Elm Park

This sunny beachfront is found on the western shoreline of the Little Elm Park. People can even camp in the designated areas, and stay overnight. The Beach is a public, open and sandy play area. Boats aren’t allowed in the designated swimming area.

701 W. Eldorado Pkwy., Little Elm

Lake Ray Hubbard

Primarily a recreational lake for boating and sailing, Lake Ray Hubbard is stocked with striped bass and blue catfish. It’s also known for The Harbor in Rockwall, a waterfront strip lined with restaurants, shops and bars.

2059 Summer Lee Dr., Rockwall



Burger’s Lake

This old-fashioned spring-fed swimming hole feels like it hasn’t changed in decades, the kind of destination that should be photographed in sepia tones. It has inner tubes available for rent, waterslides and a water trapeze, and over 300 picnic tables.

1200 Meandering Rd., Fort Worth



Hydrous Wake Park

Hydrous Wake Park Allen was originally a multi-location cable wakeboard training facility built to train wakeboarders in a landlocked area. Hydrous Little Elm has expanded the original concept, and the Aqua Park now has slides, climbing walls, balance beams and more.

580 N. Cedar Dr., Allen | 280 E. Eldorado Pkwy., Little Elm



Plano Aquatic Center

The Plano Aquatic Center is an indoor aquatic facility with a little something for everyone. Swimmers can backstroke across the 25-yard lap pool, and kids enjoy the colorful, shallow play area and outdoor spray ground.

2301 Westside Dr., Plano



Water Works Park

Water Works Park in Denton has everything: a shallow, kid-friendly splashground, lap swimming, swirling water slides, a wave pool and a lazy river. Bring your own food and drink and spend the day splashing around.

2400 Long Rd., Denton

Old Settlers Aquatic Center

Known for the big blue open flume slide and cascading waterfall, Old Settlers Aquatic Center is an old standby in McKinney that’s popular for parties and families looking for a fun Saturday afternoon.

1101 E. Louisiana St., McKinney



Ford Pool

Allen’s Ford Pool has a 20-foot waterslide, a play structure for kids to explore and eight different cabanas. It was recently redeveloped, increasing its size from 6,000 to 9,000 square feet. They also added a slew of new community events.

724 Whitman Dr., Allen



Texas Pool

The Texas Pool is a national landmark, and famous because it’s shaped like Texas. There’s even a little island sitting right over where DFW would be. This saltwater pool has been a favorite summer haven for locals since 1961.

901 Springbrook Dr., Plano

