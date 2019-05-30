Crystal Lagoons amenity to open at Windsong Ranch in Prosper

The Crystal Lagoons manmade lagoon feature will allow for a beach lifestyle for north Texas for Prosper residents | Conceptual rendering courtesy of Crystal Lagoons

The Windson Ranch living community in Prosper will open a Crystal Lagoons amenity in June. The man-made crystalline lagoon will span across five acres and will mark the second of such amenities in Texas.

“We are very excited to bring this world-class amenity to the residents of Windsong Ranch,” said Craig Martin, President and partner with the Tellus Group in a press release. “This has been a four-year project in the making and adding this feature to our already amenity-rich community will make Windsong Ranch even more sought-after by home buyers.”

The Crystal Lagoons water feature will serve as a signature feature of the Windsong Ranch living community. The lagoon is eight feet deep and about the size of four football fields. It is suitable for various recreational activities, including swimming, snorkeling, kayaking, and paddleboarding.

The manmade lagoon feature will be suitable for kayaking and paddleboarding | Conceptual rendering courtesy of Crystal Lagoons.

It is an eco-friendly feature which only uses one percent of the chemicals and two percent of the energy required by a traditional swimming pool.

“The opening of our very first crystalline lagoon in North Texas marks a significant milestone for our company,” said Lisa Moore, regional director of Crystal Lagoons in a press release. “Texas continues to be one of our most dynamic markets, and we are actively working on many more spectacular, tropical-style aquatic amenities to be developed across the state over the coming years. We salute Windsong Ranch’s forward-thinking developers for eagerly embracing the future of outdoor lifestyle amenities and demonstrating how such beautiful bodies of water can add tremendous value and create community-transforming real estate projects.”

The Crystal Lagoons water feature will open to the general public on Saturday, June 29 at 3:00 p.m. for a tour and an open house event.

Windsong Ranch

4000 Pepper Grass Lane, Prosper