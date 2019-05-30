Leisure

Crystal Lagoons amenity to open at Windsong Ranch in Prosper

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on
The Crystal Lagoons manmade lagoon feature will allow for a beach lifestyle for north Texas for Prosper residents | Conceptual rendering courtesy of Crystal Lagoons

The Windson Ranch living community in Prosper will open a Crystal Lagoons amenity in June. The man-made crystalline lagoon will span across five acres and will mark the second of such amenities in Texas.

“We are very excited to bring this world-class amenity to the residents of Windsong Ranch,” said Craig Martin, President and partner with the Tellus Group in a press release. “This has been a four-year project in the making and adding this feature to our already amenity-rich community will make Windsong Ranch even more sought-after by home buyers.”

Read more: Keurig Dr Pepper breaks ground on new Frisco headquarters

The Crystal Lagoons water feature will serve as a signature feature of the Windsong Ranch living community. The lagoon is eight feet deep and about the size of four football fields. It is suitable for various recreational activities, including swimming, snorkeling, kayaking, and paddleboarding.

The manmade lagoon feature will be suitable for kayaking and paddleboarding | Conceptual rendering courtesy of Crystal Lagoons.

It is an eco-friendly feature which only uses one percent of the chemicals and two percent of the energy required by a traditional swimming pool.

“The opening of our very first crystalline lagoon in North Texas marks a significant milestone for our company,” said Lisa Moore, regional director of Crystal Lagoons in a press release. “Texas continues to be one of our most dynamic markets, and we are actively working on many more spectacular, tropical-style aquatic amenities to be developed across the state over the coming years. We salute Windsong Ranch’s forward-thinking developers for eagerly embracing the future of outdoor lifestyle amenities and demonstrating how such beautiful bodies of water can add tremendous value and create community-transforming real estate projects.”

Read more: DARTable Staycation: Summer Camps

The Crystal Lagoons water feature will open to the general public on Saturday, June 29 at 3:00 p.m. for a tour and an open house event.

Windsong Ranch

4000 Pepper Grass Lane, Prosper

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

2.2K
Business

A look at the new Collin Creek
Plano-mayor-Harry-LaRosiliere-Plano-Tomorrow-Plano-Future Plano-mayor-Harry-LaRosiliere-Plano-Tomorrow-Plano-Future
2.2K
Community

The City of Excellence is in conflict. What is rotten in the state of Plano?
2.2K
Family

KidZania to open first U.S. location at Stonebriar Centre
2.1K
Features

A guide to Collin County’s most charming patios
1.1K
Food

Five environmentally friendly restaurants in Collin County
909
Health

Children’s Health to host ‘What’s Up, Doc?’ Breakfast Series featuring Dr. James Andrews
Legacy West Plano Legacy West Plano
906
Events

Legacy West Sip, Savor & Stroll
885
Community

The future of Collin College
800
Food

Sip, Savor & Stroll at Legacy West
775
Community

Coming out in Collin County
dallas cowboys playoff watch party dallas cowboys playoff watch party
773
Events

Party like a Cowboy at The Star for the NFL Draft
762
Food

Cava to open in Legacy West

ENJOY OUR LATEST MAGAZINE


The May 2019 Digital issue asks the big questions. Who are the social media influencers I should follow? How do I protect myself online? Why is Toyota Connected producing cars smart enough to make my dinner reservation? Is AI really coming for my job? Browse the future online.

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Sitemap

Home

About Us

Advertising

Subscribe

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

Categories

Arts

Business

Food

Health

Nonprofit

Fashion

Contact us

Tel: 972.769.7272
Email: [email protected]

Follow us

 

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top