Come see why weekends seem longer at Long Cove

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on
long cove

Maybe weekends seem longer at Long Cove because getting to Cedar Creek Lake only takes about 90 minutes from Dallas on a Friday afternoon. Or because you don’t have to futz with your boat, the pool, or the yard. Weekends seem longer at Long Cove because the fun is already baked in. Miles of hiking trails. Fishing ponds. Beach volleyball. Tennis. Lakeside bonfire pits. A resort-style pool and water slide. A Play Field for sports of all kinds. Community trail bikes. A full-service marina.

And if you’re a golfer, you’ve got the best of both worlds. A 9-hole golf course designed by Tripp Davis that you can play in a family-friendly hour or so. A full driving range. And a new 84,000 square foot putting green — one of the world’s largest BTW — designed by David Zinkand, of Bandon Dunes fame.

Add to that, special events around every major holiday. Porching hours (flip-flop happy hour). And interesting neighbors who make easy friends. Easy really is at the core of everything at Long Cove. And that holds true when it comes to trying out the community or getting into a home.

WANT TO TRY BEFORE YOU BUY?

Easy. Stay & Play is Long Cove’s hands-on, shoes-off experience. Bring the kids, your clubs, running shoes, a good book, and experience all of Long Cove. A 3 Day/2 Night Family Stay at the Camp Homes is $1,495, and comes with some extra surprises. Buy and your stay is credited at closing.

WHAT FLOATS YOUR BOAT?

A variety of lakefront properties are available to fit your life. • New lock-and-leave contemporary townhomes being built by Robert Elliott Custom Homes. • Lakefront wooded home sites on our new 40- acre cove and park on Henderson Bay. • Two extraordinary wooded lakefront sites in the Dodd’s neighborhoods. • And a few, move-in ready existing homes, although this changes weekly. Pricing: $695K for the Harbor Front Townhomes. Lakefront home sites from $455K. Existing homes from $745K to $3.5M.

long cove

IFFY ABOUT BUILDING A LAKE HOME?

Relax, Long Cove’s made that easy too. A vetted A-list of architects and builders have what it takes to deliver to the highest standards. Not to mention, they’re all a pleasure to work with.

WANT TO HAVE FUN WHILE YOU BUILD?

Can do! Once you’ve broken ground, you book stays at Camp Long Cove so you and your family can dive right into the fun while under construction. Check on progress. Charm the subs. Play. Make some new friends at the pool.

ENJOY A LIFE FILLED WITH LONGER WEEKENDS.

Life goes by too fast to not make lasting memories along the way. Barefoot golf with your kids. Magenta sunsets. Sticky S’more fingers. Days spent bass fishing, tubing and wake boarding. And torch lit evenings on the deck sharing a Malbec or two with friends and family.

long cove

YOU’RE INVITED TO: Come to the Cove Party, May 4

Bring your family, your swim suit and your appetite. We’ll have lake toys, yard games and lunch by Oak Cliff Taco Co. Explore lakefront home opportunities. Tour by boat. Or bike the trails around Henderson Bay – a 40-acre cove and park.

Saturday, May 3
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
RSVP: Shandi and Brian at (214) 989-4788 or [email protected]

For more information about Long Cove, get in touch with Brian or Shandi, the Long Cove Dream Makers at (214) 220-4924, [email protected]

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
