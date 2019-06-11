Collin Creek Mall to host “Building the Future” farewell event

Image courtesy of Shiroma Southwest

The longstanding Collin Creek Mall is set to close its doors on Wednesday, July 31, with construction on the $1 billion renovation project to begin the following month. Collin County residents and former employees and shoppers of Collin Creek Mall will have the chance to say goodbye one last time in a special farewell ceremony next month called Building the Future.

Collin Creek Mall will host an ’80s-themed party featuring live music by a cover band called The M80s. Guests will be able to indulge in retro mall food classics and partake in all sorts of family-friendly activities.

Read more: A look at the new Collin Creek

Attendees of the Building the Future party will also get an exclusive look at the new Collin Creek Mall. Centurion American will share updated plans, map and branding for the new development on the Collin Creek site.

“Our vision is to build something really special for the community, a central gathering point that connects east and west Plano,” says Centurion American President and CEO Mehrdad Moayedi, who is spearheading the redevelopment. “We’ve been working hard to design a pedestrian-friendly, lifestyle project that will be a value-add to the area and give life back to this side of town.”

Upon the announcement of Collin Creek Mall’s closure, former shoppers and employees have gotten creative with their farewells, by way of impromptu vintage Instagram photoshoots. The new Collin Creek will include extensive retail, restaurant and entertainment sites as well as single and multi-family housing, hotel with event space, 8.9 acres of park and open space and a signature water feature.

Read more: An empty Collin Creek Mall makes for a cool Instagram photo-op

The Building the Future event will take place on Friday, July 26 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m at the entrance between the former Amazing Jake’s and Macy’s. The event is free to attend, however, attendees must RSVP at CCMKickoff2019.com by July 17.