Arts

An empty Collin Creek Mall makes for a cool Instagram photo-op

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on
Anna Barden pays tribute to the mall that served as a social hub during her teenage years | Photo credit: Catherine Maggard

At the end of July, Collin Creek Mall will officially close its doors, marking the beginning a $1 billion renovation project by Centurion American. Not much is left of the east Plano mall; stores like Victoria’s Secret and Foot Locker have held on strong, while local food vendors are serving as tent poles for the food court. However, Plano residents have still managed to find a way to pay tribute to the forsaken shopping center.

Upon hearing the news of the Collin Creek Mall’s closure, Plano resident Anna Barden and her friends planned a vintage-style photoshoot as a means of saying goodbye to a place that provided her both enjoyment and employment.

Read more: A look at the new Collin Creek

“I think we can all agree that the architecture of Collin Creek is pretty unique, even in a deserted state,” Barden says. “Plus it’s nostalgic, so a photo shoot was needed to commemorate a part of my childhood in Plano.”

Anna Barden rides the elevator one last time at Collin Creek Mall | Photo credit: Catherine Maggard

Barden spent her teenage years at Collin Creek Mall, whether she was shopping, having lunch with friends, or even working at Bath & Body Works, which closed its Collin Creek outpost last week.

“I was proud of Bath & Body Works for holding out as long as they did under the circumstances,” Barden says.

While Barden says the closing of Collin Creek Mall is bittersweet, she is looking forward to the changes to come.

“The new renovation is promising and the update has been a long time coming since the previous renovations never really held promise to expanding its traffic,” Barden says. “I hope they will restore the creek element as well because that’s what made it so unique in the past.”

While Barden and her friends used an iPhone 6S to take pictures in Collin Creek Mall, some former Collin Creek shopepers have taken it upon themselves to hire professional photographers to help them recreate memories of the mall they once loved.

Plano residents Kali Ah Yuen and Shabby Talebi enlisted the help of photographer Amanda Bayacal for a photoshoot inside the barren mall.

“We wanted to do a shoot to kind of relive the nostalgia of our childhoods, so to speak,” Bayacal says. ” We rallied some of our friends and chose to do a shoot as one last hoorah at our old stomping grounds.”

Shabby Talebi poses in front of Collin Creek Mall’s food court in a behind-the-scenes look at Amanda Bayacal’s Collin Creek Mall photoshoot | Photo courtesy of Kali Ah Yuen

For Barden, Bayacal, Talebi and Ah Yuen alike, Collin Creek Mall served as the social hub for their teenage years. For some of them, it was their first shopping experience.

“Collin Creek Mall was the first mall I ever stepped into upon moving to Plano,” Ah Yuen says. “It was where my grandma and I would always go hang out, go shopping or get her hair done.”

Kali Ah Yuen plays a retro arcade game in a behind-the-scenes look at Amanda Bayacal’s Collin Creek photoshoot | Image courtesy of Kali Ah Yuen

Some of Ah Yuen’s favorite memories of Collin Creek Mall include spending her weekly allowance at Claire’s, buying her first pair of designer jeans and having lunch at Panda Express and Frullati. While she cherishes her childhood memories, Ah Yuen believes that the renovations will prove beneficial.

“All good things must come to an end, and although I will miss those memories, I am excited to see what becomes of Collin Creek Mall,” Ah Yuen says.

Read more: Collin County’s top bluebonnet photo spots

Collin Creek Mall will close its doors on July 31, with renovations to begin by the fall. Centurion American estimates that the renovations will take five to six years to complete.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

2.1K
Business

A look at the new Collin Creek
2.1K
Family

KidZania to open first U.S. location at Stonebriar Centre
Plano-mayor-Harry-LaRosiliere-Plano-Tomorrow-Plano-Future Plano-mayor-Harry-LaRosiliere-Plano-Tomorrow-Plano-Future
2.1K
Community

The City of Excellence is in conflict. What is rotten in the state of Plano?
2.0K
Features

A guide to Collin County’s most charming patios
1.1K
Food

Five environmentally friendly restaurants in Collin County
901
Health

Children’s Health to host ‘What’s Up, Doc?’ Breakfast Series featuring Dr. James Andrews
Legacy West Plano Legacy West Plano
893
Events

Legacy West Sip, Savor & Stroll
808
Community

The future of Collin College
792
Food

Sip, Savor & Stroll at Legacy West
765
Community

Coming out in Collin County
dallas cowboys playoff watch party dallas cowboys playoff watch party
763
Events

Party like a Cowboy at The Star for the NFL Draft
739
Food

Cava to open in Legacy West

ENJOY OUR LATEST MAGAZINE


The May 2019 Digital issue asks the big questions. Who are the social media influencers I should follow? How do I protect myself online? Why is Toyota Connected producing cars smart enough to make my dinner reservation? Is AI really coming for my job? Browse the future online.

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Sitemap

Home

About Us

Advertising

Subscribe

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

Categories

Arts

Business

Food

Health

Nonprofit

Fashion

Contact us

Tel: 972.769.7272
Email: [email protected]

Follow us

 

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top