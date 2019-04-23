Business

A look at the new Collin Creek

Alex Gonzalez
A preview of the interior of the revamped Collin Creek shopping center | Rendering courtesy of Centurion American

City of Plano has officially given the new Collin Creek redevelopment plan the green light. As early as July, construction to revamp the shopping mall will begin. As of now, $1 billion in renovations are planned for a new development on the Collin Creek development.

The new Collin Creek development will span across 100 acres, with new housing, office space and entertainment options.

Centurion American purchased the mall in December of last year, and have since been working with city leaders, as well as residents to better understand the needs of Plano’s residents. In January, representatives from Centurion American, President Mehrdad Moayedi held a meeting open to the public inside the area that once held Dillard’s. During this meeting, he discussed his vision to turn Collin Creek into a mixed-use development where people can work, live and play.

The new Collin Creek Development will contain green space, a water feature and a luxury hotel | Rendering courtesy of Centurion American

During the first phase of Collin Creek’s redevelopment, a Crystal Lagoon water feature will be constructed, along with restaurants, apartments and a 200-room hotel. Centurion American has previously worked on the Statler Hotel and the Cabana Hotel in downtown Dallas.

Over 1 million square feet of office space is planned for the following phases of construction.

Upon completion, the new Collin Creek development will contain 2,300 apartments, along with townhomes, multifamily units and senior living units. There will be much green space in the development, including 9 acres of parks and 1.6 miles of biking trails.

Although there is no projected completion date for the Collin Creek redevelopment project, Moayedi mentioned in January’s meeting that he anticipates that the project could take up to five years.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
