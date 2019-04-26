Food

Sip, Savor & Stroll at Legacy West

Alex Gonzalez
Participants in the Legacy West Sip, Savor & Stroll event sipping Mango Habanero cocktails | All photography by Stephanie Tann

After days of thunderstorms, the sun came out just in time for Local Profile’s very first Sip, Savor & Stroll at Legacy West, Plano.

Legacy West boasts some of the best restaurants and shops in Collin County, including Haywire, Bulla Gastrobar, Read Between the Lines and more. For their Sip, Savor & Stroll debut, Legacy West sampled drinks, bites and sweet treats from 17 of their restaurants and stores.

Upon registering at Neighborhood Goods, participants in this Sip, Savor & Stroll event received a Local Profile tote bag containing a pair of sunglasses from LVL29, luxury high-rise opening this summer at Legacy West Prim & Proper, the restaurant inside Neighborhood Goods, also served as the first stop, where guests received samples of Millenial Toast, The Goods Burger and a cocktail called The Cure.

Millenial Toast from Prim & Proper

Among the highlights of the night were Bulla Gastrobar, who sampled their sangria and paella. Meanwhile, at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, attendees were serenaded by a singer/guitarists as they feasted upon street tacos and sipped mango habanero cocktails.

Pie and Mai Tai samples from Tommy Bahama Restaurant

Perhaps one of the most notable stops of the night was Fogo de Chao, who, in partnership with LVL 29, served a selection of chicken, steak and bacon, as well as a caipirinha cocktail. LVL 29, a new luxury apartment complex, is set to open in Legacy West in July.

Other top foodie stops included: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse where guests sipped on their famous VIP martini and goat cheese crostini; Tommy Bahama with frozen Mai Tais, and two types of pie, key-lime and chocolate; Barnes & Noble Kitchen serving grilled cheese and tomato soup; Mesero with margaritas and tacos; Shake Shack with crispy chicken and lemonade; Earls Kitchen + Bar with Moscow Mules and lobster bites; and Haywire with the Haywire Old Fashioned and Pecan Praline pie.

It was also fun to have a number of retail stops participate serving sips and some light bites. Included was Rustic Cuff, everyone’s favorite cuff store; TruDerm, medical and cosmetic dermatology; Johnny Rodriguez The Salon; Coach, Read Between The Lines stationary store; and Spence Diamonds.

Future Sip, Savor & Stroll events are being planned for downtown McKinney, and Watters Creek in Allen.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
