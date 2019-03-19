Business

LVL29, residential high-rise to open in Legacy West in July

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on

A look at one of LVL 29’s units. The luxurious residential high-rise will open this summer | Image courtesy of Lincoln Property Company

A 29-story residential high-rise will soon open in Legacy West. LVL 29 is slated to open this July north of the junction between Headquarters and Communications Parkway, within walking distance of Legacy Hall, Haywire, and other shops and restaurants in the shopping district. The high-rise will be managed by Lincoln Property Company, who has already begun leasing the building.

Logo courtesy of Lincoln Property Company

 

LVL 29 will offer 328 units, ranging from 680 square feet apartments to 3,580 square foot penthouses, along with townhouses. Inside each unit, windows will be lined with roller shades. In each premium kitchen, occupants will have granite and quartz countertops, premium stainless steel appliances, extra-deep under-mount sinks, and pull-out pantries.

Read more: Plano named Happiest City in America

 

LVL 29 will boast a 100-foot-long resort style pool | Rendering by Lincoln Property Company

The high-rise will also boast many luxurious amenities, including a fitness center with a drink bar and towel service. Other health and wellness amenities include a cycle-spinning room and fitness-on-demand yoga room. Outside, there will be a 100-foot-long resort-style swimming pool, along with a tanning deck. There will also be two outdoor kitchens with grilling and eating areas.

The lobby will operate on a 24/7 schedule, where an attendant will welcome visitors at all hours.

Read more: Formation coworking space opening at The Star in Frisco

LVL 29 is currently offering exclusive hard hat tours, which can be scheduled by contacting the leasing office. The luxurious high-rise is also pre-leasing units online.

The 29-Story Homerise® Signature Design was developed by NE Development in conjunction with Hunt Construction Group, Humphreys & Partners Architects and Henderson Design Studio.

LVL 29

6000 Columbus Ave, Plano

More: 469.850.5690 | LVL29Life.com

The Fair Housing Act, as amended in 1988, prohibits housing discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, and national origin. | Source: ada.gov

 

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Plano, Texas, Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Plano, Texas,
1.7K
Community

Plano named Happiest City in America
1.2K
Business

Google to open second data center in North Texas. Could it be in Plano?
bulla gastrobar spanish tapas legacy west plano food bulla gastrobar spanish tapas legacy west plano food
1.1K
Food

Plano named fourth biggest foodie city in US
Rich Emberlin, Leanne Locken, SWAT, dallas pd Rich Emberlin, Leanne Locken, SWAT, dallas pd
1.1K
Community

From shootouts to hostage rescues, meet Rich Emberlin Officer 5707
Pancakes from Knife Plano at The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano Pancakes from Knife Plano at The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano
1.0K
Food

The Shops at Willow Bend to host Brunch Festival
frisco fair frisco fair
962
Events

Mark your calendars for the first annual Frisco Fair!
Discover Dyslexia Through Art will return for a second showcase in October | Image courtesy of Chontae Feldman Discover Dyslexia Through Art will return for a second showcase in October | Image courtesy of Chontae Feldman
938
Arts

How two moms are raising dyslexia awareness in Collin County
903
Community

Plano Profile becomes Local Profile of Collin County
GoatYogaRichardson GoatYogaRichardson
887
Community

More unconventional dates in Collin County
871
Food

Legacy Hall: What’s gone, what’s coming
texas health mammogram texas health mammogram
854
Health

A gentler mammogram at many Texas Health hospitals
bobcat planoi collin county texas bobcat planoi collin county texas
845
Home and Garden

Bobcat sightings peak in Collin County

ENJOY OUR LATEST MAGAZINE


Celebrating Diversity. This special edition, our first Diversity Issue, honors and celebrates our differences while tackling the issues that divide us. It’s in our mission statement that this, and every edition of Local Profile, is about celebrating the best of life in Collin County and serving our readership by asking powerful questions, starting productive conversations and inspiring positive change. We believe in a united community.

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Sitemap

Home

About Us

Advertising

Subscribe

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

Categories

Arts

Business

Food

Health

Nonprofit

Fashion

Contact us

Tel: 972.769.7272
Email: [email protected]

Follow us

 

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top