Rush Bowls opens in The Star

After seeing much success in Mockingbird Station, Rush Bowls is now open in The Star in Frisco | Image source: @RushBowls on Facebook

Healthy dining options are now available at The Star in Frisco. This past Friday, Rush Bowls celebrated its grand opening. Owned by couple Ted and Elizabeth Bachmeier, Rush Bowls is known for its meals-in-a-bowl crafted from the finest fruits and vegetables, topped with granola and honey, and blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients.

“We’ve seen great excitement for Rush Bowls at our Mockingbird Station location, and we’re thrilled to see the same acclaim at The Star,” said Ted in a statement. “The Dallas Cowboys organization is a premier establishment and a cornerstone in North Texas’ culture. We couldn’t be more honored to join the retail development surrounding the World Headquarters.”

“The Star brings together people of all ages and lifestyles,” Elizabeth said. “We believe that adults and kids alike will love Rush Bowls’ healthy, quick, grab-and-go atmosphere.”

Since it was founded by Andrew Pudalov 15 years ago, Rush Bowls has been committed to providing its customers with delicious and nutritious meals and promoting healthy lifestyles. Rush Bowls offers over 40 signature bowls or all-natural smoothies made with fruit and vegetable bases.

“Our number one priority is 100 percent all-natural nutrition, which makes Rush Bowls different from other grab-and-go concepts,” said Andrew Pudalov, Founder of Rush Bowls. “Rush Bowls’ meals are crafted from the finest fruits and vegetables, with fresh toppings like organic granola, hand-grinded peanut butter and jam made in-house to ensure the highest quality and taste for our customers.”

Rush Bowls offers bowls fitting for all diets, including vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and dairy free options.

Rush Bowls

6765 Winning Drive, Frisco

Hours:

Monday – Sunday: 7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

More: rushbowls.com | 469.777.3757