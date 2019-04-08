Community

Sip & Hop, adults-only Easter Egg Hunt at The Star

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on

We know you want to feel like a kid again but we also know you like to eat and drink. We have the solution: Sip & Hop, an adults-only Easter Egg Hunt at The Star in Frisco.

Hop, bounce or run between stops such as Da Mario and Concrete Cowboy–and collect eggs along the way. At each stop you’ll get a bite and a sip to re-energize your bunny batteries … ready to continue the hunt!

Participating stops include Da Mario, Zaytinya, crushcraft Thai, Cane Rosso, Tangerine Salon, Freshii, Cherry Blow Dry, Sushi Marquee, Luxe Eyewear, Concrete Cowboy and City Works.

Each attendee will get a goody bag to fill to the brim with prize eggs and special offers at participating businesses and restaurants. The Easter Egg Hunt will take place around The Star District and within the participating restaurants and bars.

TICKETS

$35 per person, includes Easter Egg Hunt, goody bag and sips and/or bites at 11 stops around The Star in Frisco.

Click here to purchase.

HOW IT WORKS

The Sip & Hop is a self-guided tour of The Star in Frisco. At check-in, you will be given an event guide which includes an area map and a list of stops. The Easter Egg Hunt will take place around The Star during the event. You will be assigned a starting stop and that is where you will start your self-guided tour. From your starting stop you proceed through the stops numerically, looping back until you have visited all the stops. For example, you may be given stop #7 as your starting point. In this case, you proceed directly to stop #7 and from there you visit stops 8 through 12 and then loop back and visit stops 1 and 6. At each stop you will show your event guide and wrist band and you will be given a sample drink and/or a light bite. Your guide will be stamped at each stop.

*Tickets are limited. This is a rain or shine event

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Local Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Local Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and a baby girl named Luna Rose.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Plano, Texas, Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Plano, Texas,
2.1K
Community

Plano named Happiest City in America
1.5K
Family

Collin County’s top bluebonnet photo spots
bulla gastrobar spanish tapas legacy west plano food bulla gastrobar spanish tapas legacy west plano food
1.4K
Food

Plano named fourth biggest foodie city in US
1.1K
Food

Better Than Sex Desserts to open in Downtown Plano
1.1K
Community

Plano Profile becomes Local Profile of Collin County
windrose tower windrose tower
1.0K
Community

Windrose Tower tops out: 27-story luxury condominium in Plano
975
Community

Local Profile of Collin County celebrates launch at Mercedes Benz of Plano
online-dating-shutter-stock-dating-app-tinder-hinge-bumble-romance-modern-romance online-dating-shutter-stock-dating-app-tinder-hinge-bumble-romance-modern-romance
893
Leisure

The sometimes awkward, sometimes sweet, sometimes painful truth about dating apps
christopher mcguire christopher mcguire
862
Arts

Announcing the Plano Classics 2019 Concert Series!
854
Business

Frisco Station hotel campus to open this summer
True Believers Turning Point Rape Crisis Center sexual assault me too collin county True Believers Turning Point Rape Crisis Center sexual assault me too collin county
832
Nonprofit

Inside The Turning Point, the only rape crisis center in Collin County
culture a day spa culture a day spa
825
Beauty

De-stress and treat yourself at Culture A Day Spa, Frisco
To Top