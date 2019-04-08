Sip & Hop, adults-only Easter Egg Hunt at The Star

We know you want to feel like a kid again but we also know you like to eat and drink. We have the solution: Sip & Hop, an adults-only Easter Egg Hunt at The Star in Frisco.

Hop, bounce or run between stops such as Da Mario and Concrete Cowboy–and collect eggs along the way. At each stop you’ll get a bite and a sip to re-energize your bunny batteries … ready to continue the hunt!

Participating stops include Da Mario, Zaytinya, crushcraft Thai, Cane Rosso, Tangerine Salon, Freshii, Cherry Blow Dry, Sushi Marquee, Luxe Eyewear, Concrete Cowboy and City Works.

Each attendee will get a goody bag to fill to the brim with prize eggs and special offers at participating businesses and restaurants. The Easter Egg Hunt will take place around The Star District and within the participating restaurants and bars.

TICKETS

$35 per person, includes Easter Egg Hunt, goody bag and sips and/or bites at 11 stops around The Star in Frisco.

Click here to purchase.

HOW IT WORKS

The Sip & Hop is a self-guided tour of The Star in Frisco. At check-in, you will be given an event guide which includes an area map and a list of stops. The Easter Egg Hunt will take place around The Star during the event. You will be assigned a starting stop and that is where you will start your self-guided tour. From your starting stop you proceed through the stops numerically, looping back until you have visited all the stops. For example, you may be given stop #7 as your starting point. In this case, you proceed directly to stop #7 and from there you visit stops 8 through 12 and then loop back and visit stops 1 and 6. At each stop you will show your event guide and wrist band and you will be given a sample drink and/or a light bite. Your guide will be stamped at each stop.

*Tickets are limited. This is a rain or shine event