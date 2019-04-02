NTPA Repertory Theatre presents “Steel Magnolias” with all-female cast and crew

North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre is proud to announce its all-female cast and crew production of “Steel Magnolias” which focuses on the camaraderie of six Southern women who talk, gossip, tease and harangue each other through the best of times, and comfort and support one another through the worst. The play is alternately hilarious and touching with six female characters that are delicate as magnolias yet as strong as steel.

Playwright Robert Harling penned the script that was to become his most famous work as a tribute to his sister who died from diabetic complications and the amazingly strong women in his Louisiana hometown. The play originally was presented Off Broadway in 1987. Mr. Harling later adapted it into the hit movie of the same name that starred Shirley MacLaine, Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton, and Sally Field which solidified “Steel Magnolias” as a favorite for the ages.

The action is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (Kayla Anderson) (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy (Nae Callihan) dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser (Doreen Hadsall), (“I’m not crazy, I’ve just been in a bad mood for forty years”); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee (Suzy Dotson), who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M’Lynn (Eileen Alger), whose daughter, Shelby (Reagan Martin), is about to marry a “good ole boy.”

“Steel Magnolias” is directed by Dusty Reasons Thomas. Ms. Thomas is a collegiate theatre teacher and has directed at multiple professional theatres including most recently THE FOREIGNER at Pocket Sandwich Theater. She received her Master’s in Theater from Oklahoma City University.

Stage Manager is Elizabeth Loyle Carr. Ms. Carr recently graduated from The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama with an MA in stage management. She has stage managed in California, Wales, Scotland, and England.

Set Designer is Jo Alamares whose work has been seen on many NTPA productions including NTPA Repertory Theatre’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

Performance Dates/Times:

Friday, April 12th, 2019 at 8pm

Saturday, April 13th at 8pm

Sunday, April 14th at 2:30 pm

Friday, April 19th at 8pm

Saturday, April 20th at 2:30pm

Saturday, April 20th at 8pm

Performance Location: Willow Bend Center of The Arts, Egleston Akers Black Box,

6121 W. Park Blvd. B216, Plano, TX 75093 (Chapel Hill Entrance, 2nd Floor, Parking Garage D)

Ticket Prices: $18 general admission

Tickets can be purchased online at NTPARep.org.