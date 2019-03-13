Elegant ballroom dancing comes to Plano!

Elegance Ballroom Dance Studio and Event Center in Plano will unveil its new, 10,000 square-foot facility this March, which will serve as both an instructional dance studio and a venue for special events. The state-of-the-art ballroom boasts an expansive dance floor, raised stage for entertainment, luxurious lounge and more.

Elegance Ballroom Dance Studio and Event Center specializes in ballroom, Latin, country and other instructional dances. The studio’s owner has been involved in the dance industry for more than 40 years and has enlisted top talent instructors, who have a combined 150+ years of teaching experience, to assist guests through private lessons, group classes and weekly dance parties.

As an event venue, Elegance Ballroom can accommodate up to 320 guests for meetings, receptions, showers and parties. Decorated in soft grey with white accents and with a spacious dance floor surrounded by mirrored walls, the main ballroom also showcases a raised entertainment stage with a built-in disc jockey area, multiple raised setting platforms with customizable colored spot lights, several contemporary chandeliers, multiple triangle lights to accent walls, and a unique photo op display featuring a 3D background and interchangeable backdrops.

In addition to the main ballroom, the venue offers a lounge area with plush couches, chairs, tables and elegant chandeliers. An on-site kitchen will be available to accommodate outside catering for events.

Elegance Ballroom Dance Studio and Event Center will host on open house on Sunday, March 17 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Guests are invited to tour the new facility and meet the dance instructors. Complimentary refreshments will be provided. RSVP is requested and may be emailed to [email protected].

Elegance Ballroom Dance Studio and Event Center is located at 8740 Ohio Drive, Suite A, in Plano. For more information, visit www.eleganceballroomandeventcenter.com.