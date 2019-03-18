Divas Build Futures to open youth center for girls and young women

Next month, Divas Build Futures will open an all-girls youth center in Plano. Divas Build Futures is a non-profit organization committed to teaching girls and young women essential life skills and helping establish long term educational plans and career goals.

The youth center will offer etiquette classes and personal development classes, which will cover topics like confidence and self-esteem building, affordable and stable living, and relationship building. Activities at these workshops will include forgiveness exercises, lessons on starting conversations and respecting authority, learning the difference between wants and needs, and more.

Classes and workshops will be offered to pre-teen divas (ages 10-12), teen divas (ages 13-15), older teen divas (ages 16-18), and young adult divas (ages 19-24).

Divas Build Futures was founded by A’sha Scott in 2014 in Apple Valley, CA. She relocated to McKinney, TX in 2016, with the purpose of opening an all-girls youth education center. After nearly three years in the making, Scott’s youth center will open in just a matter of weeks.

Prior to opening the youth center, Scott has launched various initiatives through the McKinney-based North Texas Job Corps. Since bringing Divas Build Futures to McKinney, Scott has helped over 100 girls and young women in the DFW metroplex with housing assistance, dress for success workshops, hygiene mentorship programs and more.

Last year, Divas Build Futures received a Collin County Black Chambers of Commerce Trailblazer award.

The Divas Build Futures All Girls Youth Center will open on Saturday, April 6. Membership registration and enrollment is open now.

Divas Build Futures All Girls Youth Center

2520 K Avenue, Suite 280, Plano

Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

More: 214.223.0633 | divasbuildfutures.com