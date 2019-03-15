Business Profiles

Meet Catherine Benavidez, Founder and President/CEO of IMO

catherine benavidez

Catherine Benavidez founded Injury Management Organization, Inc. (IMO) in 1991 while raising two young daughters, Rachael and Madeleine. IMO is a minority-owned and operated sole proprietor business headquartered in Plano that specializes in managed care services for occupational injuries.

 With more than three decades of experience, Catherine has grown the company and her team with clients ranging from municipalities and school districts to retail and higher education. Passion for quality medical care coupled with premier customer service, IMO serves clients such as large cities, school districts and high profile retail stores. These relationships and Catherine’s commitment to a high level of service grew IMO into the highly regarded managed care company it is today. With a strong reputation in the Lonestar State, the organization is now growing across the region and expanding into group health and liability.  

Serving public and private employers, nonsubscribers, insurance carriers and third-party administrators, the company has organically grown its services to include its Certified Health Care Network, coined the IMO Med-Select Network®, Utilization Review, Medical Bill Review, and Case Management. Taking quality and client satisfaction seriously, IMO’s focus is driven by provider relationships, employee engagement and measurable outcomes.

Catherine has received recognition for her contribution to the success of her clients. She was the first recipient of the ‘Luna Award’ given by the Hispanic Construction Association and was recognized in the Greater Dallas Women of the Year Awards given by the Texas Diversity Council. She was also named OTR (Occupational Therapist, Registered) of the Year by the Texas Occupational Therapy Association and was a Minority Women in Business Honoree given by the Dallas Business Journal.  

Catherine has published numerous articles on injury prevention, rehabilitation, occupational health and managed care. From speaking engagements at various conferences relating to risk, insurance, and prevention to serving on panels with the Texas Department of Insurance, among others, her commitment to serving others and our community are noteworthy.

Injury Management Organization, Inc.

5560 Tennyson Parkway, Ste. 110
Plano, Texas 75024
972.387.8287

[email protected] 
www.injurymanagement.com

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

