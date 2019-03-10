Meet Parikshet Babber, the new chief medical officer for Medical City

Parikshet Babber, MD, has been named chief medical officer for Medical City Plano and Medical City Frisco.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Babber to our hospitals’ leadership team and to our community,” said Charles Gressle, CEO of Medical City Plano and Medical City Frisco. “Dr. Babber has an impressive track record of creating a culture of safety and a commitment to excellence always. His dedication to exceptional, quality healthcare for every patient, every time reflects the values at Medical City Plano and Medical City Frisco.”

Since 2015, Dr. Babber served as the executive vice president and chief medical officer at Harris Health System in Houston where he oversaw a $30-million budget and 268 full-time employees. Dr. Babber was also responsible for quality, accreditation, utilization, patient safety, coding, health Information management (HIM) and medical staff services.

Read more: Plano Profile becomes Local Profile of Collin County

Prior to healthcare administration, Dr. Babber was an emergency room physician at the VA Medical Center in Houston and at MD Anderson Cancer Center, where he received the top quality improvement award.

Dr. Babber graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology and psychology from Houston Baptist University. He attended medical school at St. George’s University followed by an internal medicine residency at The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. In 2013, he earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Houston-Victoria.