Community

Meet Parikshet Babber, the new chief medical officer for Medical City

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on

parikshet babber

Parikshet Babber, MD, has been named chief medical officer for Medical City Plano and Medical City Frisco. 

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Babber to our hospitals’ leadership team and to our community,” said Charles Gressle, CEO of Medical City Plano and Medical City Frisco. “Dr. Babber has an impressive track record of creating a culture of safety and a commitment to excellence always. His dedication to exceptional, quality healthcare for every patient, every time reflects the values at Medical City Plano and Medical City Frisco.”  

Since 2015, Dr. Babber served as the executive vice president and chief medical officer at Harris Health System in Houston where he oversaw a $30-million budget and 268 full-time employees.  Dr. Babber was also responsible for quality, accreditation, utilization, patient safety, coding, health Information management (HIM) and medical staff services.

Read more: Plano Profile becomes Local Profile of Collin County 

Prior to healthcare administration, Dr. Babber was an emergency room physician at the VA Medical Center in Houston and at MD Anderson Cancer Center, where he received the top quality improvement award.

Dr. Babber graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology and psychology from Houston Baptist University. He attended medical school at St. George’s University followed by an internal medicine residency at The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. In 2013, he earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Houston-Victoria.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

1.5K
Community

Sam Johnson Recreation Center for Adults 50+ to open in March
Legacy Central, Plano, Legacy Central, Plano,
1.4K
Business

Legacy Central brings a new standard in corporate culture to Plano
1.3K
Family

Everything you need to know about Peppa Pig World of Play at Grapevine Mills
Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Plano, Texas, Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Plano, Texas,
1.1K
Community

Plano named Happiest City in America
1.1K
Business

Google to open second data center in North Texas. Could it be in Plano?
epic waters epic waters
1.1K
Family

Epic Waters indoor water park actually lives up to its name
Rich Emberlin, Leanne Locken, SWAT, dallas pd Rich Emberlin, Leanne Locken, SWAT, dallas pd
1.0K
Community

From shootouts to hostage rescues, meet Rich Emberlin Officer 5707
Pancakes from Knife Plano at The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano Pancakes from Knife Plano at The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano
967
Food

The Shops at Willow Bend to host Brunch Festival
crushcraft crushcraft
955
Food

A vegetarian’s guide to eating Thai in Collin County
Discover Dyslexia Through Art will return for a second showcase in October | Image courtesy of Chontae Feldman Discover Dyslexia Through Art will return for a second showcase in October | Image courtesy of Chontae Feldman
922
Arts

How two moms are raising dyslexia awareness in Collin County
frisco fair frisco fair
899
Events

Mark your calendars for the first annual Frisco Fair!
bulla gastrobar spanish tapas legacy west plano food bulla gastrobar spanish tapas legacy west plano food
881
Food

Plano named fourth biggest foodie city in US

ENJOY OUR LATEST MAGAZINE


Celebrating Diversity. This special edition, our first Diversity Issue, honors and celebrates our differences while tackling the issues that divide us. It’s in our mission statement that this, and every edition of Local Profile, is about celebrating the best of life in Collin County and serving our readership by asking powerful questions, starting productive conversations and inspiring positive change. We believe in a united community.

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Sitemap

Home

About Us

Advertising

Subscribe

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

Categories

Arts

Business

Food

Health

Nonprofit

Fashion

Contact us

Tel: 972.769.7272
Email: [email protected]

Follow us

 

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top