Food

The Yellow Chili is coming to The Shops at Legacy

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on
Lazeez Murgh Tikka Masala Yellow Chilli Pepper Indian, The Shops at Legacy, Plano

Lazeez Murgh Tikka Masala

The Yellow Chili, a restaurant brand that prides itself on representing Indian food in all its eccentricity and diversity, is opening its first Texas location at The Shops at Legacy in Plano. The restaurant will be located at 5700 Legacy Drive in Plano and is expected to open summer 2019.

“Our guests at The Shops at Legacy enjoy unique dining and shopping experiences, and are worldly in their tastes,” stated Kelsey Ishmael, marketing director of The Shops at Legacy. “We are pleased to be able to offer restaurant options that help guests enjoy the best of even the most far-reaching locations.”

sanjeev kapoor

Sanjeev Kapoor

The Yellow Chili’s menu was designed by Master Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who was inspired by his travels across India to create a veritable “gastronomic tour” for guests of The Yellow Chili as they enjoy the quintessential dishes of each region made using the freshest of ingredients. Some recipes like Shaam Savera, signature-style spinach koftas filled with creamed cottage cheese and served floating on a velvety tomato butter gravy, and Puran Singh da Tariwala Murgh, chicken gravy from a dhaba on the famous Delhi-Ambala Road, are classic Indian dishes that are given a contemporary twist at the restaurant, which offers a high-quality family dining experience at down-to-earth prices.

Read more: Plano named fourth biggest foodie city in US

The Yellow Chili has locations across the world but is opening its first Texas location in Plano at The Shops at Legacy. The Yellow Chili was founded by Master Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, the most celebrated face of Indian cuisine. The author of more than 150 best-selling cookbooks, Chef Kapoor is a restaurateur, TV host and the winner of several culinary awards.

Chowranghee-Chilli-Chicken The Yellow Chilil, The Shops at Legacy, Plano

Chowranghee Chilli Chicken

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

1.5K
Community

Sam Johnson Recreation Center for Adults 50+ to open in March
Legacy Central, Plano, Legacy Central, Plano,
1.4K
Business

Legacy Central brings a new standard in corporate culture to Plano
1.3K
Family

Everything you need to know about Peppa Pig World of Play at Grapevine Mills
1.1K
Business

Google to open second data center in North Texas. Could it be in Plano?
Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Plano, Texas, Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Plano, Texas,
1.1K
Community

Plano named Happiest City in America
epic waters epic waters
1.1K
Family

Epic Waters indoor water park actually lives up to its name
Rich Emberlin, Leanne Locken, SWAT, dallas pd Rich Emberlin, Leanne Locken, SWAT, dallas pd
1.0K
Community

From shootouts to hostage rescues, meet Rich Emberlin Officer 5707
Pancakes from Knife Plano at The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano Pancakes from Knife Plano at The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano
967
Food

The Shops at Willow Bend to host Brunch Festival
crushcraft crushcraft
955
Food

A vegetarian’s guide to eating Thai in Collin County
Discover Dyslexia Through Art will return for a second showcase in October | Image courtesy of Chontae Feldman Discover Dyslexia Through Art will return for a second showcase in October | Image courtesy of Chontae Feldman
922
Arts

How two moms are raising dyslexia awareness in Collin County
frisco fair frisco fair
899
Events

Mark your calendars for the first annual Frisco Fair!
bulla gastrobar spanish tapas legacy west plano food bulla gastrobar spanish tapas legacy west plano food
880
Food

Plano named fourth biggest foodie city in US

ENJOY OUR LATEST MAGAZINE


Celebrating Diversity. This special edition, our first Diversity Issue, honors and celebrates our differences while tackling the issues that divide us. It’s in our mission statement that this, and every edition of Local Profile, is about celebrating the best of life in Collin County and serving our readership by asking powerful questions, starting productive conversations and inspiring positive change. We believe in a united community.

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Sitemap

Home

About Us

Advertising

Subscribe

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

Categories

Arts

Business

Food

Health

Nonprofit

Fashion

Contact us

Tel: 972.769.7272
Email: [email protected]

Follow us

 

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top