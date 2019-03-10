The Yellow Chili is coming to The Shops at Legacy

The Yellow Chili, a restaurant brand that prides itself on representing Indian food in all its eccentricity and diversity, is opening its first Texas location at The Shops at Legacy in Plano. The restaurant will be located at 5700 Legacy Drive in Plano and is expected to open summer 2019.

“Our guests at The Shops at Legacy enjoy unique dining and shopping experiences, and are worldly in their tastes,” stated Kelsey Ishmael, marketing director of The Shops at Legacy. “We are pleased to be able to offer restaurant options that help guests enjoy the best of even the most far-reaching locations.”

The Yellow Chili’s menu was designed by Master Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who was inspired by his travels across India to create a veritable “gastronomic tour” for guests of The Yellow Chili as they enjoy the quintessential dishes of each region made using the freshest of ingredients. Some recipes like Shaam Savera, signature-style spinach koftas filled with creamed cottage cheese and served floating on a velvety tomato butter gravy, and Puran Singh da Tariwala Murgh, chicken gravy from a dhaba on the famous Delhi-Ambala Road, are classic Indian dishes that are given a contemporary twist at the restaurant, which offers a high-quality family dining experience at down-to-earth prices.

The Yellow Chili has locations across the world but is opening its first Texas location in Plano at The Shops at Legacy. The Yellow Chili was founded by Master Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, the most celebrated face of Indian cuisine. The author of more than 150 best-selling cookbooks, Chef Kapoor is a restaurateur, TV host and the winner of several culinary awards.