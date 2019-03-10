Events

Sip & Savor Mardi Gras at The Star in Frisco

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on

Two of the attendees of Mardi Gras in The Star, dressed in their most fabulous creole attire | All photography by Ronnie Blea

On the last night of February, Local Profile of Collin County hosted a Mardi Gras bar crawl in The Star in Frisco. The Fat Tuesday Sip and Savor event marks the first under the magazine formerly known as Plano Profile’s new name, Local Profile. As part of the rebrand, Local Profile plans to cover people, places and events throughout Plano, Allen, McKinney, Fairview, Prosper, Celina, Richardson, Far North Dallas and Frisco. The Star is one of Frisco’s hottest destinations, and with bars and restaurants like Neighborhood Services, Sushi Marquee and City Works, it made for the perfect place for our first ever Mardi Gras celebration.

Although we have previously held two Sip and Savor events in The Star, our Mardi Gras event marked the first time we sampled drinks and bites from Neighborhood Services, who offered great wines, as well as a delicious sample of their signature shrimp and grits. Cherry Blow Dry Bar offered a sinful, indulgent sangria and Crushcraft served up mini boats of their signature drunken noodles.

Shrimp and Grits from Neighborhood Services

The newest restaurant in The Star, Roti Grill, offered a yogurt smoothie, as well as a sample of their chicken tikka masala.

Attendees came dressed in their most festive Mardi Gras attire, bedecked with beads, masks and tall hats, making Cowboys Headquarters feel like New Orleans’ French Quarter for the evening.

The most fabulous guests of the evening

Overall, Mardi Gras in The Star was a night of festive, excessive proportions. It is always a joy being able to hold our Sip and Savor events in Frisco’s hottest bar and restaurant district.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
