Movie theater chain Cinemark has announced that its assortment of snacks and drinks can now be ordered by Dallas-Fort Worth-area residents through third-party delivery apps.

The company has teamed up with all three of the major delivery services — DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats — for the partnership, becoming the first large theater chain that has undergone such a collaboration.

Among the delicious food items that are available for ordering include fresh popcorn, various candy, ice cream, hot dogs and nachos. Refreshing beverages, such as sodas and ICEEs, can also be purchased via the apps.

To order, all you have to do is simply pop into one of the aforementioned delivery apps, search for your local Cinemark location, enter and pay for the items, and then wait for the snacks to arrive on your doorstep — which will surely help to create more authentic cinematic experiences when at home.

As of now, Cinemark says that select theaters in the following areas will offer the delivery service: Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Allen, Frisco, McKinney, Grapevine, Roanoke, Grand Prairie, Cedar Hill, Mansfield, Rockwall, Denton, Lewisville and Hurst.

The theater chain adds that it will look to potentially expand the program on a national level sometime in the future.

For more information about Cinemark, head over to cinemark.com.