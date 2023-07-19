With various great high-caliber music shows, think Nickelback, Erykah Badu and Shania Twain, taking place this weekend, and even a little bit of super early Christmas fun sprinkled into the mix, you have no reason to stay home but a big reason to grab your calendar and agenda. And if you want to enjoy the warm summer weather outdoors, consider catching some farmer’s market shopping fun or partake in a free yoga session at McCall Plaza.

Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat, and get everything planned for an amazing two-day break from the daily routine.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

When: July 21 to 23, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Southfork Ranch | 3700 Hogge Road, Parker

Discover a shopper’s paradise this weekend at Trade Days at Southfork Ranch. Taking place from July 21 to 23, 2023, this event invites you to indulge in a weekend of shopping delights. Explore local vendors offering jewelry, furniture, candles, delectable food and much more. Whether you are searching for unique treasures or want to enjoy a day of browsing, Southfork Ranch is the perfect destination.

When: July 22, 2023 | 7:30 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: The Sanctuary Music & Events Center | 6633 Virginia Parkway, Suite 102, McKinney

Experience an electrifying night of live music with Patrice Pike at The Sanctuary Music & Events Center on July 22, 2023. Joining her on stage are special guests The Maylee Thomas Band and Paul Renna. Hailing from Dallas and now based in Austin, Patrice Pike gained fame as the frontwoman of Sister Seven. Enjoy her powerful vocals and soulful sound as she performs tracks from her chart-topping albums this weekend.

When: July 22 to 24, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Tacodeli | Multiple locations

Join Tacodeli in celebrating National Tequila Day from July 22 to 24, 2023. With multiple locations participating, indulge in the festivities with $35 buckets of Epic Western tequila cocktails. Each bucket includes five canned tequila cocktails of your choice, offering a $50 value. Select from Epic Western Chispa Rita or Epic Western Paloma to enhance your National Tequila Day experience.

When: July 21, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Don’t miss the highly anticipated performance by Texas country star Cory Morrow, accompanied by special guest Jaret Ray Reddick (Bowling For Soup), at The Lexus Box Garden in Legacy Hall on July 21, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. Immerse yourself in Morrow’s unique blend of honest and candid songwriting. For an enhanced experience, consider reserving a Balcony VIP Lounge [21+], offering dedicated cocktail service, comfortable seating and prime stage views.

When: July 21, 2023 | 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

Enjoy the Friday Night Summer Movie Series at PGA Frisco this weekend. You can experience a delightful evening under the stars as you enjoy your favorite movies. Take the chance to indulge in movie concessions and satisfy your sweet tooth with Margaret’s Cones & Cups treats while also having a blast on The Dance Floor and The Swing. Bring a blanket for relaxation, as lawn chairs are not allowed.

When: July 22, 2023 | 6:30 p.m.

Where: Dos Equis Pavilion | 3839 S Fitzhugh, Dallas

Experience the energy of Nickelback live in concert at the Dos Equis Pavilion on July 22, 2023. As part of their “Get Rollin’ Tour,” Nickelback will bring their signature rock sound and chart-topping hits to the stage. Enjoy this electrifying performance by one of the biggest rock bands, and sing along to favorites like “Photograph,” “How You Remind Me” and many more.

When: July 21, 2023 | 7:05 p.m.

Where: Riders Field | 7300 Rough Riders Trail, Frisco

Join the Frisco RoughRiders for a thrilling game against the San Antonio Missions at Riders Field on July 21, 2023. Experience the excitement of Pretzel Day and indulge in delicious pretzels while enjoying the baseball action. As a bonus, special guest Leslie David Baker will make an appearance. Be sure to grab your tickets, and don’t miss out on the giveaway of the World’s Best Ballpark coffee mug.

When: July 23, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr, Richardson

This tribute to ABBA has captivated audiences worldwide with sold-out performances. Experience the magic of ABBA’s iconic hits this weekend, brought to life by TAD’s immensely talented artists and musicians. From their early classics to the beloved Mamma Mia soundtrack, ABBAFAB promises a technicolor journey that will leave you dancing and singing along. Don’t miss this incomparable ABBA tribute—the ultimate party for ABBA fans of all ages!

When: July 22, 2023 | 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Chestnut Square Historic Village | 315 S. Chestnut Street, McKinney

Discover the charm of the award-winning McKinney Farmers Market at Chestnut Square, where history meets the present every Saturday. Step into the open-air market this weekend and leave behind the week’s stress as you shop for locally sourced and handmade products. During the year, this vibrant community event features 75 vendors offering a diverse range of homegrown and harvested goods.

When: July 23, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center | 2500 Victory Avenue, Dallas

Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter and performance artist Erykah Badu is embarking on her highly anticipated “Unfollow Me” Tour, joined by the introspective and insightful hip-hop artist Yasiin Bey. Witness their electrifying performances on July 23, 2023, at the iconic American Airlines Center in Dallas. Prepare for an unforgettable night of soulful melodies and thought-provoking lyrics when these two incredible artists take the stage this weekend.

When: July 22, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Plano Event Center | 2000 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

Join the Christmas in July Market at the Plano Event Center to explore an extensive selection of products from over 100 local vendors. You can discover a wide range of offerings, including boutique clothing for women and children, home decor, holiday decorations, garden accessories and gourmet food items. Support local small businesses while enjoying this festive shopping experience. Admission is $5 in cash, and children under 12 enter for free.

When: July 21 to July 22, 2023 | 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Cove | 402 N. Tennessee St, McKinney

Experience the serene beauty of Maria Hampton’s landscape paintings at the Secret Places art exhibit. Shown at The Cove in McKinney, Maria’s artwork reflects the tranquility of her country home on Lake Monticello. Using acrylics on watercolor paper, she skillfully layers colors to capture the essence of the surrounding countryside. Come and immerse yourself in the peaceful ambiance of Maria’s artistic expression and find solace in her captivating landscapes.

When: July 21, 2023 | 19:30 to 21:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown Celina | 302 W Walnut St, Celina

Experience the lively ambiance of Music on the Square this weekend, which this time features a concert from ESCAPE. This free concert series offers diverse music genres performed by talented local artists. Whether you dance on The Square or are cozy with chairs and blankets, this event welcomes everyone. And remember to also treat yourself to delicious bites from local eateries during the event.

When: July 21, 2023 | 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Taverna Rossa | 4005 Preston Road Ste 512, Plano

Get ready for a night of music as singer-songwriter Justin Tipton takes the stage at Taverna Rossa on July 21, 2023, in Plano. Blending traditional blues with a touch of rock and roll, Justin and his band deliver a unique and energetic performance that transcends the singer-songwriter genre. Prepare to be captivated this weekend by their soulful sound and infectious stage presence.

When: July 21 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: MillHouse McKinney at the Cotton Mill | 610 Elm Street, Suite 1000, Mckinney

Embrace the festive spirit of Christmas in July at MillHouse McKinney. You can discover the art of sock knitting by creating a beautiful Christmas stocking using the Knit Before Christmas Stocking pattern designed by Jake Canton for Purl Soho. This class is suitable for knitters with knowledge of knit and purl stitches. Secure your spot soon for this weekend, as the course is limited to 5 students.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County

Shania Twain: Queen Of Me Tour

When: July 21, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Dos Equis Pavilion | 3839 S Fitzhugh, Dallas

Free Yoga At McCall Plaza

When: July 22, 2023 | 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.

Where: McCall Plaza | 998 E 15th Street, Plano

FIFA Women’s World Cup Watch Party

When: July 21, 2023 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: Ford Center at The Star | 9 Cowboys Way, Frisco

Free Concert – High N Fidelity

When: July 22, 2023 | 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Hub 121 | 121 & Alma Drive, McKinney

Randy Rogers And Wade Bowen: Hold My Beer Tour

When: July 21, 2023 | 10:00 p.m.

Where: Billy Bob’s Texas | 32520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth

When: July 22, 2023 | 8:00 a.m.

Where: Mi Cocina in Klyde Warren Park | 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas

Join the 3rd annual Mambo Miles 5K. This year’s race starts at Mi Cocina in Klyde Warren Park. Participants will receive a Mambo Miles finishers medal. They can celebrate at the finish line with the famous Mambo Taxi margarita made with Hornitos Reposado Tequila, Hampton Water Rosé, or Eight Elite Light Lager. The festivities continue at Klyde Warren Park, featuring a tequila garden, live music, food trucks and more.

When: July 28 to 31, 2023 | 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Sheraton Dallas Hotel | 400 Olive Street, Dallas

Visit AnimeFest, the ultimate event for anime enthusiasts! From July 28 to 31, 2023, at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel, immerse yourself in the anime world, whether you’re a regular attendee or cosplaying as your favorite character. AnimeFest offers the opportunity to meet top artists, mingle with fellow otakus, and browse a wide selection of anime accessories. Make sure to mark your calendars and join this exciting gathering of anime fans.

When: August 5 to 26, 2023 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Vitruvian Park Amphitheater | 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison

Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Latin music and dance at the Vitruvian Salsa Festival. This festival invites you to wear your dancing shoes and enjoy the fun. Experience live bands and DJs playing infectious rhythms, participate in salsa lessons, savor delicious offerings from food trucks and enjoy a lively atmosphere. Enjoy this exciting celebration of salsa music and culture!