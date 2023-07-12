On June 17, construction began on the 100th Habitat for Humanity in McKinney at 913 Hamilton Street. This 100th Habitat home is being built for Marion McFarland, an 8-year Navy veteran who, after many years struggling with housing insecurity, will finally call McKinney home.

“I’m happy that even though we struggled…we still got here,” McFarland told CBS while at the site of construction on July 10. “They’ve made so much progress in the past couple of weeks,” she said.

Together, Habitat for Humanity of Collin County, the City of McKinney and McKinney Community Development Corporation (MCDC), will celebrate this milestone. Habitat Collin County has partnered with The City of McKinney and MCDC for over 30 years to build affordable homes in McKinney, for families in need.

Mayor George Fuller will be attending the celebration to welcome the McFarland-Gayle family to the City of McKinney.

“We have been displaced and struggling to stay together for many years now,” said McFarland. “Having something to call our own is going to feel great. My kids have been waiting since childhood for a house of their own. Never give up. Sometimes you may get discouraged, but don’t let it get you down.”

MCDC Board Chair Angela Richardson-Woods’ has stressed the importance of affordable options for McKinney residents.

“One of MCDC’s strategic priorities is to support housing options and projects that include low-income, affordable options for residents in McKinney,” said Richardson-Woods. “MCDC has a long-standing partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Collin County and has invested more than $4 million in Habitat’s housing projects, individual homes, and neighborhood revitalization projects.”

Learn more about Habitat for Humanity of McKinney here.