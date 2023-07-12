The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) are going for their third straight World Cup trophy, and Isabella Pasion, a 16-year-old who plays for Lebanon Trail High School in Frisco, will represent the Philippines.

According to WFAA, Pasion is one of the team’s three reserve players, but it is unlikely that she will have the opportunity to play on the field unless there is an injury or an unexpected event. Pasion represents the LTHS Blazers and Solar 06G ECNL as her club team in Texas.

In April, Pasion received her first call-up to the senior team for the international matches in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) World Cup qualifiers. Her impressive performance at the youth level caught the attention of the coaching staff, leading to her inclusion. She made a strong impression and participated in nearly every match, accumulating five appearances.

“GRATEFUL and HUMBLED to represent,” Pasion tweeted.

According to FIFA, the Philippines coach Alen Stajcic locked in his squad for the nation’s first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup. Stajcic, who guided Australia to the 2015 Women’s World Cup, said whittling down the squad to the final 23 was “more difficult than expected.”

Soccer in the Philippines has historically lived in the shadows of basketball and boxing. But, over the past decade, the women’s national team, known as the Filipinas, made remarkable progress and came close to securing a spot in the 2019 World Cup held in France.

The long-awaited breakthrough finally occurred last year. Demonstrating defensive strength, unwavering resilience, and an unmistakable never-give-up spirit throughout the tournament, the Philippines reached the semi-finals of the 2022 AFC Asian Cup. This achievement was sufficient to secure their maiden qualification for the World Cup.

On July 21, 2023, the Philippines will commence their World Cup group stage by competing against Switzerland. Subsequently, they will encounter New Zealand on July 25 and Norway on July 30.