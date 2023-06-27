The Collin County city, Lavon, is the most recent target of a disturbing nationwide anti-Semitic crime spree.

According to KRLD, someone left plastic sandwich bags containing flyers in multiple Lavon neighborhoods. Police explained that the letters were anti-Semitic messages.

“The Lavon Police Department is aware of anti-Semitic and white separatist materials distributed in clear sandwich bags to some driveways in the city overnight,” a Facebook post from the department read. “It appears that the distribution appears to be a coordinated effort in cities across the country. We have obtained video of the vehicle and are currently investigating this with the assistance of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and the North Texas Fusion Center.”

This issue isn’t only hitting Lavon. In 2021, a similar flyer was left on neighborhood yards in Beverly Hills, on the first day of Hanukkah. On February 23, 2023, the Colleyville Police were made aware of the same sandwich bag scheme when it hit their neighborhoods. Then on June 14, 2023, 100 Huntington Beach homes were hit with the flyers.

“The Colleyville Police Department is aware of anti-Semitic and white separatist materials distributed in clear sandwich bags to driveways around the city overnight,” the department announced earlier this year. “We have been in contact with the FBI and are investigating [it] as a Hate Crime.”

But in the Lavon incident, the letters alone are not the crime. In fact, spreading those messages is not illegal — but littering is. According to Lavon Police Chief J. Michael Jones, if the video identifies the culprit, that individual will face charges for littering.

“The only crime that occurred in our city was littering,” Jones told Local Profile. “The North Texas fusion center is coordinating intelligence gathering. While the content of the messages are concerning, the first amendment protects pure speech.”

According to Jones, no group claimed responsibility for the spreading of flyers. He was unable to confirm that the nationwide anti-Semitism is connected.