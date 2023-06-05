Adding to the recent investment by Frisco-based Dude Perfect, Dak Prescott joined as an owner of the Frisco team in Major League Pickleball (MLP), further increasing the franchise’s value to $5 million.

According to Dallas Innovates, the Frisco Clean Clause team, now the Panda’s, a pro-pickleball team known for their trick-shot videos and impressive stunts that have garnered 59 million YouTube subscribers, received an investment from Frisco-based YouTubers Dude Perfect. The deal, valued at $5 million and inked in March, marked a significant milestone for Major League Pickleball, according to its founder Steve Kuhn.

​​Dude Perfect consists of former Texas A&M University roommates Tyler “Beard” Toney, twins Cory and Coby Cotton, Garrett “Purple Hoser” Hilbert and Cody “Tall Guy” Jones. The group is best known for its family-friendly sports trickshot videos, often collaborating with a wide variety of top-tier pro athletes and celebrities.

On June 1, 2023, Dude Perfect announced that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is now also one of the Panda’s owners.

A number of big-name athletes and celebrities are getting in on the pickleball phenomenon. The allure of pickleball appears to be attracting numerous sports stars and celebrities to join the ownership circle of Major League Pickleball’s 24 teams. Notable investors in MLP include basketball superstar LeBron James of the L.A. Lakers, Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Jayson Tatum from the Boston Celtics, world chess champion Magnus Carlsen and many others.

“It’s thrilling to add this collection of influential athletes and entertainers to Major League Pickleball’s team ownership groups,” Steve Kuhn, MLP’s founder, said in a statement. “Their ability to reach young fans will be a key component in helping MLP and the sport of pickleball continue on our current rapid growth track.”

An upcoming event for the Pandas is scheduled to kick off in two weeks at an MLP tournament in San Clemente, California, commencing on June 15, 2023.