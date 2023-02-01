The Grant Halliburton Foundation has announced that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be a featured speaker at the nonprofit organization’s annual Beacon of Hope Community Luncheon.

The Beacon of Hope Community Luncheon is an annual event that supports the Grant Halliburton Foundation’s work to provide mental health resources, education and support for children, teens and young adults in Texas.

The aim of the event is to bring attention to the important work that is needed to educate the North Texas community on adolescent mental health and suicide prevention.

Prescott will be one of two NFL players to speak at the community luncheon — New York Jets defensive tackle Solomon Thomas has also been announced for the event.

The two professional football players will be shining a light on mental health and suicide prevention, having made it their common mission to raise awareness about the two topics after both experiencing them firsthand.

Both Prescott and Thomas, unfortunately, lost their respective siblings to suicide in the past — Prescott’s brother passed away in 2020, while Thomas lost his sister back in 2018.

The two men would go on to start their own foundations that focus on supporting mental health and suicide prevention — Prescott started Faith Fight Finish, and Thomas co-founded The Defensive Line with his parents.

Prescott and Thomas have dedicated their time off the field sharing their respective stories in the past to help others, and will be doing the same at the Beacon of Hope Community Luncheon.

“We invite you to join us for a conversation with two NFL athletes, Dak and Solomon, who found strength in vulnerability,” said Kevin Hall, president of Grant Halliburton Foundation. “Both athletes have made mental health and suicide prevention a priority, and their stories will help Grant Halliburton Foundation as we work to curb this epidemic and keep our young people healthy and here.”

The Beacon of Hope Community Luncheon will be taking place on Tuesday, March 7, at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

To learn more about the event, or to purchase tickets, click here.