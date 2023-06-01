On May 31, 2023, Governor Greg Abbott designated John Scott as the temporary interim Attorney General of Texas, following the impeachment of Ken Paxton.

In an official statement, Gov. Abbott noted that Scott previously worked in the Texas Attorney General’s Office, and is well acquainted with the operations of the Office of the Attorney General. As the former Deputy Attorney General for Civil Litigation, he managed cases across various levels of the justice system.

“John Scott has the background and experience needed to step in as a short-term interim Attorney General during the time the Attorney General has been suspended from duty,” said Gov. Abbott. “I appoint John Scott for this role based on the Texas Constitution to serve for a temporary period during the Texas Senate’s resolution of the impeachment proceedings.”

Fort Worth-based attorney John Scott brings with him legal expertise accumulated over his 34-year career. In his capacity as Deputy Attorney General, Scott managed a vast array of civil litigation, successfully handling over 22,000 lawsuits involving the state of Texas. Despite working in Austin, Scott lives in Fort Worth with his wife and children.



Paxton is currently facing charges that include a decade of alleged bribery and misuse of office. The legislative session concluded with twelve members of the House crossing the building to present the articles of impeachment to the Senate. In the Senate, a jury of 31 senators stands ready to potentially act as jurors in the proceedings.



All five Collin County representatives, where Paxton resides, voted in favor of his impeachment. Until an official trial, he is temporarily removed from the attorney general position.



“This was an incredibly difficult vote as, for most of us, Ken has been a longtime friend,” a joint statement from the five Republicans said.



The trial for Paxton’s future in the Texas government is set to take place in the Senate no later than August. The trial will determine whether Paxton should be permanently removed from his position. The jury responsible for determining his fate could include his wife, Senator Angela Paxton.