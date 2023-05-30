On May 29, 2023, hundreds of Republicans gathered outside the Collin County Courthouse to show their support for Attorney General Ken Paxton.

According to WFAA, supporters stood with signs in support of the attorney general, who was voted out of office on May 27, 2023.

Paxton is facing charges that include a decade of alleged bribery and misuse of office. The legislative session concluded with twelve members of the House crossing the building to present the articles of impeachment to the Senate. In the Senate, a jury of 31 senators stands ready to potentially act as jurors in the proceedings.

Taking to Twitter, Paxton thanked those who showed up to the rally and retweeted multiple accounts showing their support. Local Profile reached out to Paxton’s office but did not receive a response prior to publishing.

Thank you to all in Collin County for your support today! pic.twitter.com/e85WLhuIJA — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) May 29, 2023

All five Collin County representatives, where Paxton resides, voted in favor of his impeachment. Until an official trial, he is temporarily removed from the attorney general position.

“This was an incredibly difficult vote as, for most of us, Ken has been a longtime friend,” a joint statement from the five Republicans said.

According to AP News, the trial for Paxton’s future in the Texas government is set to take place in the Senate no later than August. The trial will determine whether Paxton should be permanently removed from his position. The jury responsible for determining his fate could include his wife, Senator Angela Paxton.

Paxton is only the third incumbent official in Texas’ nearly two-century history to face impeachment. He strongly criticized the House investigation that preceded his impeachment, labeling it as “corrupt,” and consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The accusations against him encompass an indictment on charges related to securities fraud, as well as allegations of leveraging his position to obstruct an FBI inquiry.