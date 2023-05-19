A bill set to hit the Senate level could eliminate vehicle safety inspections in Texas. But the fees would still be implemented.

House Bill 3297, authored by Rep. Cody Harris (R-Palestine), cleared the Texas House and may soon undergo a Senate vote, potentially as early as Friday. If approved, the bill would head to the governor’s desk.

On May 15, HB 3297 was approved by the State Affairs Committee with an 8-3 vote. However, during this legislative session, the Texas Senate Transportation Committee rejected SB 684, a similar bill, with three votes in favor and five against.

“Texas has a successful vehicle inspection program that protects the motoring public,” said Bob Redding, the Washington, D.C. representative of The Automotive Service Association (ASA). “This private-public partnership program should not be eliminated. Instead, the legislature should heed its own 2018 study’s recommendations and consider adding additional inspection items to the program.”

However, federal emissions testing requirements would still require drivers to undergo an annual emissions inspection, even if the state safety inspections are removed.

The bill would also not save drivers money in Texas. The proposed bill would transform the existing $7.50 inspection fee, collected by the state, into a new charge that you would pay during your car registration process.

The ASA called on the Texas State Senate to oppose the bill. They argue that the safety of vehicles doesn’t not only affect the person in the vehicle, but others around them.

“Research, including a study commissioned by the legislature in 2017, unequivocally demonstrates that regular testing of a vehicle’s tires, brakes, windshield wipers, lights and beams, seatbelts and other components plays a critical role in preventing injuries, deaths, and loss of property,” the ASA wrote.

The ASA is asking Texas residents to email their state senators by visiting this website and asking them to vote against the bill.