In response to reported coyote sightings, the Frisco police have decided to block access to a segment of the walking trail in Harold Bacchus Community.

The police department took to social media to announce the closure, sharing a map indicating the area affected. The section of the trail being closed is situated at the southern end of the park. As per the city’s Animal Sighting map, there have been four instances of non-aggressive animal sightings reported along that particular stretch of the trail in the last 30 days.

“Animal Services encourages residents to look over the provided information about coyotes to ensure peaceful coexistence with the wildlife in our city,” police said in the news release.

The Frisco police reiterate that no attacks have been reported thus far. The trail closure will enable Animal Service Officers to closely monitor the area and employ measures to discourage coyotes from approaching humans.

In the event of encountering a non-aggressive coyote or bobcat in the vicinity, Frisco police kindly request that individuals report the sighting using the city’s online form. However, if the animal displays aggressive behavior, it is advised to immediately dial 911.

According to Frisco’s animal sighting map, bobcat and coyote sightings are pretty common in North Texas. The majority of them are not aggressive as long as you keep your distance, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.



“Bobcat and coyote sightings are not unusual,” says Steve Stoler, Plano’s media relations director, in a tweet. “While seeing one can be a little startling, it’s important to know that those animals have never attacked a single person in Plano’s history.”



According to Stoler, the best prevention for keeping your pets safe include tips like staying with them at all times while outdoors, keeping them on a leash when you’re walking them (while paying attention to your surroundings), removing outdoor food and water sources and getting rid of any possible den spots.



“The best course of action for adults to take when seeing a bobcat or coyote is to scare them off by yelling, throwing a small rock at them, spraying them with a high-powered squirt gun or hose or otherwise making them feel uncomfortable so they learn people are to be avoided,” says Stoler, adding, “Our priority is keeping you and your pets safe.”

