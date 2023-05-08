Calling all cookie lovers — a new Crumbl Cookies location is opening soon in Plano.

The new Crumbl Cookies is located at 7000 Independence Pkwy, Suite 104C in Plano and will open on May 12, 2023.

“As local business owners, we are looking forward to sharing delicious cookies with our neighbors,” said the owners of the new Plano location — Noah, Mark and Daniel Guymon.

The Guymon family has been working on perfecting the new location for the past several months. The new location will also be providing over 50 career opportunities.

“Crumbl has been the perfect ﬁt for our cookie loving family. We love the quality product, rotating menu, and the amazing pink boxes. We have been amazed by how welcoming this community has been and are excited to serve our customers in Plano,” said the Guymon family.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For its grand opening week, the Plano location will offer six cookie flavors for in-person ordering.

The cookie franchise offers more than 275 cookie flavors, which are delivered in the familiar pink boxes. Cookie flavors include:

Crumbl’s award-winning milk chocolate chip

Cornbread

Cookies and cream

S’mores

Key lime pie

Peppermint bark

Caramel popcorn

Buttermilk pancake

Galaxy brownie

New feature cookie flavors will be announced every week on Sundays at 6 p.m. on the company’s social media accounts.

Delivery, pick up, catering and shipping will begin on May 17, 2023.

A new feature on the Crumbl App called the Cookie Journal, also lets customers rate and track cookies, share with other Crumbl reviewers and earn achievements. Customers can download the app to start collecting Loyalty Crumbs toward free cookies.

Crumbl Cookies was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. Today the franchise has 700 locations in 45 states. For more information, click here.