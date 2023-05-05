Summer is hot, and Texas summer is even hotter. But don’t worry, Local Profile has your guide to some of the best pools in North Texas. Take a dip and cool down.

Plano

Photo: the texas pool

Jack Carter Pool

For only $5 per kid and $9 for adults, Jack Carter Pool offers fun to last all summer. The pools feature a dual rider tube slide, body slide, lazy river, a surf simulator and much more. You can also rent party areas, enjoy the concessions and use changing rooms with rentable lockers.

The Texas Pool

The Texas Pool is as iconic as they come, and of course, shaped like The Lone Star State. The saltwater pool offers memberships for $150 for individuals or $250 for the family. Members’ guests pay $5 per person.

Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center

The Tom Muehlenbeck Center, managed by the City of Plano Parks and Recreation Department, provides various swimming pool options for visitors to enjoy, such as an adult leisure pool, an indoor lazy river and both indoor and outdoor public swimming pools. Plus, guests can also take advantage of the center’s concession stand.

Frisco

Photo: omni hotels

Frisco Water Park

Experience some aquatic fun at Frisco Water Park, where you can enjoy seven distinct water features. The park also provides ample shade and a concession stand for convenience. If you have a FAC Membership, entry to the water park is included, but day passes and Summer Splash Passes are also available. Take advantage of special events such as Friday Night Dive-in Movies, Thursday Teen Pool Nights and Paws in the Pool.

The Edge

Located in the Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star, an infinity pool, called The Edge, is on the fourth floor of the hotel and features a spectacular view of the Cowboys’ practice facility. Enjoy the temperature-controlled pool with a day pass, or rent a semi-private poolside shaded cabana for the ultimate Frisco pool experience.

The Lazy River

Imagine a 400-foot-long pool that offers a view of a baseball diamond. Well, you don’t have to imagine — it’s where the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, host all their home games. For sports enthusiasts, there’s nothing quite like a perfect day at the ballpark, lounging in a pool.

McKinney

Photo: mckinney parks and recreation

Apex Centre

The Apex Centre is a spacious recreational facility that provides a diverse range of aquatic activities. With four thoughtfully designed pools, visitors can enjoy their swimming experience without feeling cramped or overcrowded. The centre also offers pool rentals for hosting birthday parties and “lock-in” events.

Juanita Maxfield Aquatic Center (JMAC)

During the summer season, JMAC provides various aquatic activities, including swim lessons, water exercise classes and events. Families can also join in the fun during the open swim hours and enjoy the dragon, rock wall, diving board and shallow entry. JMAC is a popular destination in McKinney and the facility recently underwent renovations to offer even more excitement and entertainment for the entire family.

Gilda Garcia Garza Aquatic Center

This kid-centered pool will keep the little ones entertained for hours with magical floor bubblers, lemon drop sprayers and teacup water features. The pool’s maximum depth is 3.5 ft and an open-flume water slide is available for kids over 42”.

Other North Texas Favorites

Surf & Swim Recreation Center- Garland

Surf and Swim is an exciting outdoor water park where families can play, relax and cool off under the sun. Young ones can enjoy Wally’s Cove, a vibrant play area with splashing spouts, imaginative safari-themed spigots and cool water puddles. The Chill and Grill Café located on-site serves delicious burgers, hot dogs and nachos for those looking for a bite to eat.

Jade Waters Resort Pool- Dallas

Inside the Hilton Anatole is an outstanding pool experience that caters to everyone’s preferences. Visitors can enjoy a lazy river, two thrilling waterslides, food service and a swim-up bar. Additionally, there is a designated area exclusively for adults over 18 years old.

Great Wolf Lodge Water Park- Grapevine

The resort boasts an enormous 80,000-square-foot indoor water park, as well as thrilling land attractions that cater to the whole family. The facility offers a variety of activities that are perfect for kids, including interactive games and dining options. It also has an adult-friendly “wine down” service, ensuring everyone can enjoy their time. With so much to do and see all under one roof, the resort is the ideal destination for a fun-filled family staycation.

The Colony Aquatic Park- The Colony

The park features an outdoor leisure lagoon that comes equipped with a basketball goal, a shaded wading pool with a waterfall and a splash zone park. Visitors can also enjoy a game of sand volleyball and relax under the shade of pavilions. The park also offers summer swim lessons, as well as swim teams, including a non-competitive program suitable for casual swimmers.