It’s official — Arlington’s AT&T stadium will be one of the 15 stadiums to host the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

“The Concacaf Gold Cup is our flagship competition and showcases the very best of men’s national team football in the region,” said Victor Montagliani, president of Concacaf and FIFA vice president.

Concacaf football, one of FIFA’s six continental confederations, announced the host cities for its 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup on April 10.

The 2023, 17th edition of the cup, will be held from June 16 to July 16 at 15 different stadiums across 14 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

“The host cities and venues we have selected all have strong track records of hosting elite football and world class events,” said Montagliani.

The Concacaf Gold Cup includes a 12-team preliminary round and 16-team group stage, all which qualify via the Concacaf Nations League. The cup crowns a champion every two years.

The event’s final has been awarded to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, which will take place on July 16.

This will be the fifth time the AT&T Stadium has hosted the gold cup. The venue previously held the competition in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2021.

“With each passing edition, this competition has reached new heights on and off the pitch and I am certain the 2023 tournament will deliver outstanding football,” said Montagliani.

The 15 stadiums that will host gold cup matches include:

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.

TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Red Bull Arena, Harrison, N.J.

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, Texas

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev.

Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, Calif.

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

CITYPARK Stadium, St. Louis, Mo.

BMO Field, Toronto, Canada

The official draw for the 2023 Gold Cup will take place on April 14 at SoFi Stadium. The live in-person event will begin at 12:00 p.m. and will include the participation of Montagliani and the head coaches of the national teams participating in the 2023 Gold Cup.

“I look forward with great anticipation to watching the gold cup prelims in June and enjoying compelling football involving all the gold cup teams right through to the final and crowning a champion in Los Angeles on July 16,” Montagliani continued.

Concacaf will announce a complete match schedule, including specific match venue assignments, ticketing information and other details in the days following the official draw.

For more information, click here.