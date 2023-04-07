The popular Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen is expanding its hours to include a new brunch service. The new additions make Snowbird the ideal destination for dining and drinks, whether you’re starting your day early or staying out late.

The new brunch menu will feature a variety of creative cocktails, as well as salads, sweet treats and fan-favorite entrees. Brunch will be served every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Patrons can enjoy unique entrée offerings such as You’re the Steak to My Eggs — 24-day aged 6-ounce NY strip with 2 sunny side up eggs and seasoned, tricolor potatoes. The Greeny Grits & Shrimp — green pea grits, shrimp sautéed in a creole spicy cream sauce. Truffle Mac & Cheese — vintage cheddar, aged provolone and goat cheese infused with white truffle oil on cavatappi pasta. Wagyu Sliders — Wagyu beef topped with caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, aged vintage cheddar and black garlic aioli on a brioche bun.

As well as classic brunch fair such as Avo’gooday — sourdough toast with avocado, smoked salmon, poached egg, mixed greens and wild berries and Benedict’ed to You — toasted English muffins with hickory smoked ham, grilled tomatoes, spinach, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

The menu also features four desserts, including the Cappuccino Delight, a chocolate sponge cake with layers of espresso, coffee cream and cocoa powder.

The cocktail menu ranges from the classic Bloody Mary to the new Green Poppy, with Blanco tequila, cucumber juice, blanc vermouth, elderflower, lime cordial, lime juice and jalapeño reduction. Groups can also share the large-format Rosé All Day, which pairs rosé wine with Ketel One grapefruit and rose vodka, strawberries, raspberries, orange, lemon juice, simple syrup and mint leaves.

Snowbird is located at 6765 Winning Drive, Suite 800 in Frisco. For more information, including menus and operating hours, please visit snowbirdlounge.com.