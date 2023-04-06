Local officials are celebrating the start of construction at the $200-million Methodist Celina Medical Center project.

According to the Celina Record, a number of local officials gathered on April 4 for a ceremonial groundbreaking at the future site of the Methodist Celina Medical Center.

The ceremony included a performance by Celina High School Choir and a welcome from Celina ISD cheerleaders. Attendees were provided with a highlight reel of the city’s history and renderings of the future medical facility.

The groundbreaking ceremony had been originally slated for Jan. 31 but had to be pushed back due to poor weather conditions. Despite the icy conditions, construction crews did begin to work in early February.

The April 4 ceremony marks the official start of construction on the five-story hospital and medical office building at the corner of Dallas Parkway and FM 428.

Stretched across 46-acres, the new facility is expected to include:

30 surgical beds

12 emergency department beds

10 post-partum beds

Eight intensive care unit beds

Three operating rooms

A daVinci surgical robot

Shell space for an additional operating room

A cardiac catheterization lab

Two procedure rooms

Additionally, the site will see 520,000-square-feet of parking lots, roads and sidewalks created across the grounds.

The Methodist Celina Medical Center will offer cardiovascular, cancer, women’s services, orthopedics and robotic surgery.

As previously reported by Local Profile, construction of the site is expected to take approximately two years. The center is slated to open in 2025.

The Scottish Rite for Children purchased the land and Methodist Health System is the first major hospital for the Celina area.

Once complete the center will serve residents of Collin and Denton counties. The hospital is expected to bring about 200 jobs at the start of operations, but upward of 300 or more jobs will be introduced in the first two years.