As Collin County cities continue to grow, so do the resources needed for residents. A major hospital is slated to open in Celina by 2025, the first in the city.

At the corner of Dallas Parkway and FM 428, a five-story hospital with a medical office building is coming to Celina, according to the Celina Record. The hospital is a $200 million investment on 46 acres of land.

Pam Stoyanoff, president and chief operating officer of Methodist Health System, explained the site includes enough land to continue to invest in the community over the next 20 years or more.

“We’re going to be there for the long haul,” Stoyanoff said. “We’re going to continue to grow with Celina, so as they grow and that community grows, we’ll grow over the years to come. And so we’re excited about everything else we’re going to do there once we get these two buildings open.”

The Scottish Rite for Children purchased the land, and Methodist Health System is the first major hospital for the Celina area. Cook Children’s also leased office space in the Celina Station development, and the Doe Branch office park will likely host medical offices.

The hospital is expected to open in 2025, housing services including cardiovascular care, cancer care, women’s services, orthopedics and robotic surgery. It will have 30 medical-surgical beds, 10 post-partum beds, eight intensive care unit beds and 12 emergency department beds. It will also include three operating rooms, a daVinci surgical robot, shell space for an additional operating room, a cardiac catheterization lab and two procedure rooms.

The hospital is expected to bring about 200 jobs at the start of operations, but upward of 300 or more jobs will be introduced in the first two years. The hospital will also bring in physicians from around the region.

A groundbreaking ceremony was scheduled for Jan. 31 but was canceled due to the recent severe weather. Despite the icy conditions, construction was able to begin.