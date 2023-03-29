The Academy of Country Music, Prime Video and Dick Clark Productions announced on March 29, 2023, that Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m.

The event will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ territories on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The Emmy-nominated experience will celebrate country music’s biggest stars and newest talent. The full rebroadcast of the ceremony and performances will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.

This event marks the first time Brooks will take the stage to host an awards show, coming ahead of his Las Vegas residency and off the heels of his world tour, which sold more than 6.3 million tickets, making it the biggest North American tour in history. It’s the second consecutive year that the show will be hosted by Parton, which follows her recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth,” Parton said. “While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together. In addition to getting to see all this great new talent in country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show!”

A limited number of tickets are still available for purchase on SeatGeek, offering fans exclusive entry into the event with their favorite country stars performing hits from the last year.

The Academy of Country Music also recently announced the return of the fan-favorite Topgolf fundraiser for ACM Lifting Lives, on Wednesday, May 10 in The Colony, TX. The event will be followed by a live concert on the golf green featuring ACM Award winner Morgan Wallen & Friends HARDY, Lainey Wilson, ERNEST, Bailey Zimmerman and DJ 13lackbeard, which sold out almost immediately last week.