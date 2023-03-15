Get your golf clubs fitted at a three-day expo, receive invaluable advice from garden experts for your home improvement projects and get spooked by evil fairy folk at a haunted house, all in a fun-packed weekend in Collin County. Don’t forget to check our favorite places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat and get everything planned for an amazing two-day break from the daily routine.

Photo courtesy of dfw golf show

When: March 17 through 19, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Esports Stadium | 1200 Ballpark Way, Arlington

Tickets

Calling all golf enthusiasts! Find anything and everything golf at this three-day expo in Arlington. From over 70 vendors to interactive games to custom golf fittings to clinics find it in one place. Check out the schedule to make sure you don’t miss Q&As with World Long Drive champion Kyle Berkshire and US Women’s Open champion Brittany Lang.

When: March 17 through April 8, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

Reservations

Get your Easter photos taken by a professional at The Shops at Willow Bend. Wendel the Easter Bunny will be at Bunnyville in Macy’s Court to welcome families for a photo shoot session, four-legged family members are also welcome for special pet photos. Check out the schedule for the sensory bunny event for people of all ages and abilities.

Photo: circus vazquez | facebook

When: March 17 through April 3, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Riders Field | Rough Riders Trl, Frisco

Tickets

Enjoy a thrilling show full of daunting acrobatics, beautiful dance performances and hilarious clowns brought to you by the legendary Circus Vazquez. The show will perform daily until April 3, so there’s no excuse to miss the fun.

When: March 10 through 19, 2023| See the full schedule

Where: Willow Bend Center of the Arts | 6121 W Park Blvd, B216, Plano

Tickets

Last chance to catch the iconic award-winning musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber brought to life by NTPA Repertory Theatre. Follow young Eva Duarte as she ventures on a journey to become Evita, the most influential woman in Latin America before her death at 33 years old.

Photo: dark hour haunted house | website

When: March 17, 2023 | 8:00 a.m.

Where: Dark Hour Haunted House |701 Taylor Drive, Plano

Tickets

For one night only, journey into the world of fairy folk and try to escape the terrifying banshees’ screams as you search for leprechauns and their gold. As you move deeper into the fairy realm, evade the grotesque recaps and evil creatures hiding in the dark.

When: March 17 to 19, 2022| See the full schedule

Where: Ford Center at The Star | 9 Cowboys Way, Frisco

More Info

Whether you are looking to complete a home renovation project, start building an outdoor pergola, or revamp your garden, this is the event for you. You’ll find specialized vendors to guide you through every step of your project and if you still have questions you can take a seminar where experts will share tips and insights to help you out.

Photo: magdanatka | shutterstock

Grandaughter Tea at the Heard When: March 18, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to

Where: Heard-Craig Center for the Arts | 205 W Hunt Street, McKinney

Tickets Take the girls for a stained glass arts and crafts morning at the Heard-Craig House. Make your own stained glass paper print to take home before you enjoy a tea luncheon followed by a tour of the beautiful Heard-Craig mansion.

When: Weekends between March 10 and 26, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Garland Civic Theatre | 300 N 5th St., Garland

Tickets

Written by the hilarious Steve Martin, Meteor Shower follows 1993-couple Corky and Norm as they host a dinner party for Gerald and Laura to see a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event. All starts as expected, but as the stars come out, it is increasingly clear not all is right with Gerald and Laura.

Photo: sgt. Pepper’s lonely bluegrass band | website

When: March 17, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Plaza Theatre | 521 W State St, Garland

Tickets

Also known as Beatlegrass, Dallas’ favorite bluegrass musicians Dave, Milo, Gerald and George will perform live at the Plaza this Friday night with an unforgettable interpretation of The Beatle’s greatest hits.

When: March 17, 2023 | 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Cove | 402 N Tennessee St., McKinney

More Info

Enjoy wine and snacks as you stroll through the art-filled gallery. This weekend the Art Club of McKinney will be displaying various 2D and 3D works created in a wide variety of media by the club’s members.

Things to Eat, Drink or Buy

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Murder at the Howard Johnson’s

When: February 24 through March 25, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Pocket Sandwich Theatre | 1104 S. Elm Street, Carrollton

Tickets

Free Public Art Tour

When: Selected days January 26 through March 29, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Visitor Center | 200 W. Virginia, McKinney

More Info

Mermaid Party

When: March 18, 2023 | 4:30 p.m.

Where: The Westin Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa | 1549 Legacy Dr., Frisco

More Info

Anne of Green Gables

When: March 17 through 26, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Addison Theatre Centre | 15650 Addison Road, Addison

Tickets

Young Artists and Symphonie Fantastique Concert

When: March 18, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Christ United Methodist Church | 3101 Coit Road, Plano

More Info

Churchill

When: March 18 and 19, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr, Richardson

Tickets