DFW Golf Show
When: March 17 through 19, 2023 | See the full schedule
Where: Esports Stadium | 1200 Ballpark Way, Arlington
Tickets
Calling all golf enthusiasts! Find anything and everything golf at this three-day expo in Arlington. From over 70 vendors to interactive games to custom golf fittings to clinics find it in one place. Check out the schedule to make sure you don’t miss Q&As with World Long Drive champion Kyle Berkshire and US Women’s Open champion Brittany Lang.
Easter Bunny Photos
When: March 17 through April 8, 2023 | See the full schedule
Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano
Reservations
Get your Easter photos taken by a professional at The Shops at Willow Bend. Wendel the Easter Bunny will be at Bunnyville in Macy’s Court to welcome families for a photo shoot session, four-legged family members are also welcome for special pet photos. Check out the schedule for the sensory bunny event for people of all ages and abilities.
Circus Vazquez
When: March 17 through April 3, 2023 | See the full schedule
Where: Riders Field | Rough Riders Trl, Frisco
Tickets
Enjoy a thrilling show full of daunting acrobatics, beautiful dance performances and hilarious clowns brought to you by the legendary Circus Vazquez. The show will perform daily until April 3, so there’s no excuse to miss the fun.
Evita
When: March 10 through 19, 2023| See the full schedule
Where: Willow Bend Center of the Arts | 6121 W Park Blvd, B216, Plano
Tickets
Last chance to catch the iconic award-winning musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber brought to life by NTPA Repertory Theatre. Follow young Eva Duarte as she ventures on a journey to become Evita, the most influential woman in Latin America before her death at 33 years old.
Leprechaun Lights Out
When: March 17, 2023 | 8:00 a.m.
Where: Dark Hour Haunted House |701 Taylor Drive, Plano
Tickets
For one night only, journey into the world of fairy folk and try to escape the terrifying banshees’ screams as you search for leprechauns and their gold. As you move deeper into the fairy realm, evade the grotesque recaps and evil creatures hiding in the dark.
Frisco Home & Garden Show
When: March 17 to 19, 2022| See the full schedule
Where: Ford Center at The Star | 9 Cowboys Way, Frisco
More Info
Whether you are looking to complete a home renovation project, start building an outdoor pergola, or revamp your garden, this is the event for you. You’ll find specialized vendors to guide you through every step of your project and if you still have questions you can take a seminar where experts will share tips and insights to help you out.
Grandaughter Tea at the Heard
When: March 18, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to
Where: Heard-Craig Center for the Arts | 205 W Hunt Street, McKinney
Tickets
Take the girls for a stained glass arts and crafts morning at the Heard-Craig House. Make your own stained glass paper print to take home before you enjoy a tea luncheon followed by a tour of the beautiful Heard-Craig mansion.
Meteor Shower
When: Weekends between March 10 and 26, 2023 | See the full schedule
Where: Garland Civic Theatre | 300 N 5th St., Garland
Tickets
Written by the hilarious Steve Martin, Meteor Shower follows 1993-couple Corky and Norm as they host a dinner party for Gerald and Laura to see a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event. All starts as expected, but as the stars come out, it is increasingly clear not all is right with Gerald and Laura.
Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band
When: March 17, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.
Where: Plaza Theatre | 521 W State St, Garland
Tickets
Also known as Beatlegrass, Dallas’ favorite bluegrass musicians Dave, Milo, Gerald and George will perform live at the Plaza this Friday night with an unforgettable interpretation of The Beatle’s greatest hits.
The Art Club of McKinney Member Show
When: March 17, 2023 | 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Where: The Cove | 402 N Tennessee St., McKinney
More Info
Enjoy wine and snacks as you stroll through the art-filled gallery. This weekend the Art Club of McKinney will be displaying various 2D and 3D works created in a wide variety of media by the club’s members.
Things to Eat, Drink or Buy
Murder at the Howard Johnson’s
When: February 24 through March 25, 2023 | See the full schedule
Where: Pocket Sandwich Theatre | 1104 S. Elm Street, Carrollton
Tickets
Free Public Art Tour
When: Selected days January 26 through March 29, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Where: Visitor Center | 200 W. Virginia, McKinney
More Info
Mermaid Party
When: March 18, 2023 | 4:30 p.m.
Where: The Westin Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa | 1549 Legacy Dr., Frisco
More Info
Anne of Green Gables
When: March 17 through 26, 2023 | See the full schedule
Where: Addison Theatre Centre | 15650 Addison Road, Addison
Tickets
Young Artists and Symphonie Fantastique Concert
When: March 18, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.
Where: Christ United Methodist Church | 3101 Coit Road, Plano
More Info
Churchill
When: March 18 and 19, 2023 | See the full schedule
Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr, Richardson
Tickets