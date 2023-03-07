Gather your best emerald-green outfit, pick up some shamrocks for good luck — or if you feel like it, to explain the Holy Trinity to the casual pagan in your community — and get ready for green beer, delicious traditional food and lots of fun. Here’s everything your need to know to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Collin County.

Come right in, because this is the only list you need!

Photo: sbg hospitality | facebook

When: March 11, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: TUPPS Brewery | 721 Anderson Street, McKinney

Tickets

Test your luck and endurance with a nice 5K run or walk around downtown McKinney. Kicking off at TUPPS Brewery, the run will begin at 9:00 a.m. and will circle back for a finish line celebration, including local vendors, TUPPS green beers, a costume contest, a shamrock photo booth, Irish music and dancing performances and an award ceremony for the top overall males and females in the run.

When: March 17, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: George A. Purefoy Municipal Center | 6101 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco

Tickets

What better way of joining the Irish celebration than with a concert that pays homage to traditional Celtic folk songs? With song lyrics both in English and Gaelic, the ensemble plays live with instruments made to look and sound like those used when Irish fiddling was born.

Photos: legacy hall | website

When: March 17, 2023 | 12:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

More Info

Green beer and whiskey, Irish-themed live performances, St. Patrick’s Day specials and photo ops. Legacy Hall is going all out with this free St. Patrick’s weekend party. Get a sip of a delicious Irish Mule or shots of Tullamore Irish whiskey from the bar and head to the Garden Box for a fiddly live performance.

When: March 11, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown McKinney | 111 North Tennessee Street, McKinney

Tickets

Maybe running is not your thing. Don’t fret, there’s plenty to do in McKinney for St. Patrick’s. The Beer Walk is a sip-and-stroll event through the streets of downtown McKinney where you’ll find 20 delicious stops for you to taste craft beers, cider and Irish Whiskey. Make sure to check your tasting map so you don’t miss any.

Photo: joseph sohm | shutterstock

When: March 19, 2023 | 8:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Where: Lewisville ISD Aquatic Center | 5729 Memorial Drive, The Colony

Sign Up

Who knew St. Patrick’s Day would attract so many exercise fans. Lucky for them they won’t run short of opportunities to test their abilities in Collin County. Organized by Playtri, the Luck of the Irish Triathlon challenges contestants with a swim, bike and run competition through the city of The Colony. If you are not competing, stop by and cheer along as participants make their way through the course.

When: March 17 and 18, 2023 | All day

Where: Lakewood Brewing Company | 2302 Executive Dr., Garland

More Info

Lakewood Brewing is Irishing up for a whole St. Patrick’s celebration weekend. Beginning on Friday, enjoy Irish food specials, Irish live music and for each day, a taste of a new release by the brewery. On Friday, sip your glass of Shamrock Seltz (green apple seltzer) while Ian Wilkinson takes the stage and on Saturday get a taste of Dryrish Irish Stout while The Kerfunkin Way gives a live performance.

Photo: a katz | shutterstock

When: March 11, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to March 12, 1:00 a.m.

Where: The LOCAL | 5812 Windhaven Parkway, The Colony

More Info

Welcome to the first annual St. Patrick’s Day block party! Enjoy a full day of family-friendly fun, ice-cold green beer, live music, pup stands and Irish-inspired food. Rumor has it that a Leprechaun will be nearby, so get that camera ready for some fun photo ops with the kids.

When: March 17, 2023 | 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen

More Info

The HUB is inviting families to an fun-packed evening filled with music, march madness, Irish dancers and face painting. Enjoy the celebration by tasting some amazing food from one of The HUB’s eateries.

Photo courtesy of solo shoe communications

When: March 19, 2023 | 3:00 p.m.

Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson

Tickets

The Celtic Angels will be making a stop in Richardson as they tour the U.S. just in time to celebrate everything Irish for St. Patrick’s. A theatrical feast for all ages, the show will feature more than 30 Irish traditional and contemporary tunes performed live by the Trinity Ensemble, the Heavenly Celtic Angels and the Dynamic Celtic Knights Dancers.

St. Paddy’s Day Food Specials in Collin County & Dallas

Flying Saucer The Lake

When: March 17, 2023 | 1:00 p.m. to March 18, 1:45 a.m.

Where: 4821 Bass Pro Dr., Garland

More Info

Holy Grail Pub

When: March 13 through 17, 2023 | 1:00 p.m.

Where: 8240 Preston Road #150,Plano

More Info

Harwood Arms

When: March 17, 2023 | 11:00 a.m.

Where: 2823 McKinnon St, Dallas

More Info

Snuffer’s

When: March 17, 2023 | All day

Where: 4108A Beltline Rd., Addison

More Info

Poco Fiasco

When: March 17 and 18, 2023 | All day

Where: 2823 McKinnon St, Dallas

More Info

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar

When: March 17, 2023 | All day

Where: The Star in Frisco | 6765 Winning Drive #810, Frisco

More Info

The Village in Dallas

When: March 11, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: 5605 Village Glen Dr, Dallas

More Info

Kona Grill

When: March 13 through 17, 2023 | All day

Where: 5973 W. Parker Rd, Plano | 8687 North Central Expy, Dallas

More Info