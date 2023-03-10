A Frisco ISD student pulled a prank trending on Tiktok, but now the school is investigating if it is a Title IX sexual harassment case.



The mother, Carla Broom, said her son approached a teacher at the Frisco ISD’s Robert Cobb Middle School with a “mumbling joke trend” popular on TikTok, according to NBC5.



“Can I get some?” Jordan said to the teacher before mumbling unintelligibly.



Jordan told NBC 5 the joke was to “just call a restaurant and start mumbling to confuse them.” Instead, he tried the trend on a Cobb teacher.



Broom said she was allowed to watch the hallway surveillance video of the incident and saw her son and his friends talking to one teacher who appears to catch on to the joke and then approach a second teacher who did not find it funny.



“The teacher heard, after the third time asking my son to repeat himself, ‘Will you give me some (sexually explicit request),’” said Broom. “And that’s not what my son said. My son said gibber gabber.”



Broom said she was not alerted immediately but was later told Cobb’s assistant principal gave Jordan 1-day in-school suspension. But as far as Broom was concerned, the case was closed. That is until the school’s other assistant principal, who was not at school for several days, returned.



“She reopened [the case] because she can, is what she said,” said Broom.



This assistant principal allegedly gave Jordan a much more severe punishment of 45 days at an alternative school, and the school record will reflect sexual harassment of a teacher for seven years. Broom argued that her son is a good kid who likes to make people laugh.



“It’s already hindered his character,” Broom said. “This will go on his record so when he’s trying to play sports, that’s what they’ll see.”



Since the incident, Broom pulled Jordan out of school and said his anxiety is worrisome. Jordan and his mom said they attempted to reach out to the teacher but were denied access.



“I just wanted to tell her what happened,” said Jordan. “The joke. I wanted to break it down for her.”



Broom appealed the punishment and is scheduled to meet with school officials later this month.