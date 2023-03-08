Variety is the name of the game this weekend in Collin County. From concerts and goat yoga to spring runs and a haunted house-like circus, you’ll find something for you, whatever floats your boat. Don’t forget to check our favorite places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat and get everything planned for an amazing two-day break from the daily routine.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: paranormal cirque | facebook | photography: @philip taylor

When: March 9 through 12, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Stonebriar Centre | 2601 Preston Rd., Frisco

Tickets

This thrilling circus-meets-haunted-house show combines theater, acrobatics, illusion and cabaret to bring you a unique experience. With innovative storytelling, the horror-themed performances will take you to a parallel world where you’ll find yourself surrounded by monstrous creatures. This show is restricted and kids under 18 will require an accompanying guardian.

When: February 24 through March 25, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Pocket Sandwich Theatre | 1104 S. Elm Street, Carrollton

Tickets

No one is safe in this murderous love triangle. Based on the play written by Ron Clark and Sam Bobrick, the show is divided into three scenes in which a murder is planned. Before planning her lover’s death with the help of her husband, Arlene planned her husband’s murder aided by her lover. After both her plans were botched, it was her turn to become the target of a murder attempt.

Photo: the battle of evermore: a led zeppelin tribute experience | facebook

When: March 10, 2023 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Tickets

Right in time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin’s fifth album, Houses of the Holy, The Battle of Evermore will be performing the whole album plus some of the legendary band’s greatest hits in one epic night. Get the best view of the stage by reserving a Balcony VIP Lounge and enjoy a dedicated cocktail service while you rock on.

When: March 3 through 19, 2023| See the full schedule

Where: Art Centre Theatre| 1400 Summit Ave, Ste E, Plano

Tickets

Join Anelle Dupuy, a beauty school graduate, as she enters Truvy Jones’ salon and meets all the regulars: Clairee Belcher, the former mayor’s cheerful widow; Shelby; and her mother, M’Lynn Eatenton. Enjoy this touching drama full of hilarious repartee and acerbic but humorous dialogue.

Photo: woodysphotos | shutterstock

When: March 11, 2023 | 8:00 a.m.

Where: Oak Point Recreation Center | 6000 Jupiter Rd, Plano

Sign Up

Along the spring garage sale and festival, this year attendees can participate in a 5K race and 10K relay before joining the party with free food, carnival-style games and shop gently used items. Both the race and the relay will begin and end at Oak Point Recreation Center and teams for the relay will consist of two people.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s day in Collin County The Top 9 St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations In Dallas & Collin County Gather your best emerald-green outfit and get ready for green beer, delicious traditional food and lots of fun. Here’s everything your need to know to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Collin County.

When: March 11, 2022| 6:00 p.m. to March 12, 1:00 a.m.

Where: The Revel Patio Grill | 9305 Preston Road, Frisco

Tickets

Gather some friends and head to The Revel for a night of emo/pop-punk acoustic performances. Enjoy the biggest hits from bands like My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Sum 41, Blink-182 and Fall Out Boy performed live by Van Full of Nuns, followed by some of the best up-and-coming pop punk and emo bands playing their own original music.

Photos: goat yoga dallas | facebook

Collin County Goat Yoga McKinney: March 11, 2023 | 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. | The Stix House, 301 Eldorado Parkway #100 | Tickets

Frisco: March 12, 2023 | 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. | Frisco Fresh Market, 9215 John W Elliott, Dr. | Tickets Whether you find yourself in McKinney or Frisco this weekend, don’t miss the cutest workout out there. Get your mat and get ready to exercise while adorable pygmy goats nibble, nudge and jump all around you.

When: Weekends between March 10 and 26, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Garland Civic Theatre | 300 N 5th St., Garland

Tickets

Written by the hilarious Steve Martin, Meteor Shower follows 1993-couple Corky and Norm as they host a dinner party for Gerald and Laura to see a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event. All starts as expected, but as the stars come out, it is increasingly clear not all is right with Gerald and Laura.

Will olivia colman claim her second oscar this year? Photo: tinseltown | shutterstock

When: March 12, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

More Info

Calling all movie fans! Get your friends and head to Legacy Hall this Sunday and find out if your taste in film matches the Academy’s. Cheer for your favorite movies and be wowedby amazing red carpet gawns while you enjoy delicious food and drinks from Legacy Hall’s 20+ eateries.

When: March 11, 2023 | 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Comedy Arena | 305 E. Virginia St. #104, McKinney

Tickets

Music and comedy fused and created the Singprovisers. They use the audience’s suggestions to create unique and hilarious scenarios and musical shows with improvised tunes by Louie Espinosa on the keys.

Things to Eat, Drink or Buy

See more See more

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Free Public Art Tour

When: Selected days January 26 through March 29, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Visitor Center | 200 W. Virginia, McKinney

More Info

Benji Statue Installation & Ribbon Cutting

When: March 11, 2023 | 1:00 p.m.

Where: SE corner of Virginia and Tennessee Streets, McKinney

More Info

Harry Potter Drag Brunch

When: March 11, 2023 | 11:00 a.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Tickets

Owl Prowl Night Hike

When: March 11, 2023 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: Heard Natural Science Museum | 1 Nature Place, McKinney

More Info

The Brit Pack

When: March 11, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr, Richardson

Tickets

Family Fun Day

When: March 10, 2023 | 10:00 a.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

More Info